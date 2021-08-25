A Transgender Bride Fulfills Her Wedding Gown Dream in Say Yes to the Dress Preview

Watch : "Say Yes to the Dress" Transgender Bride Embraces True Self

This may be Chloe Enderton's second marriage, but it's her first time as a blushing bride.

In this exclusive sneak peek at Say Yes to the Dress, airing Aug. 28, transgender bride Chloe gushes over her upcoming nuptials to wife-to-be Elena.

"I was married before, around 13 years ago," Chloe explains in a confessional. "I hadn't come out or started transitioning yet. And it never felt right when you're not able to be your authentic self."

Chloe continues, "Wearing a tux never felt right for me, so to see how far we've come, and to be living my authentic life today and have such an amazing partner like Elena, it's really amazing."

The couple visit Kleinfeld's with different goals: Chloe wants to find a fit and flare style gown with a sweetheart neckline, while Elena is hoping for a "boho glam" look. They will be saying "I do" outside under the stars, so Elena wants to embrace a "moon goddess" aesthetic.