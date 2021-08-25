2021 TV SCOOP AWARDS

Exclusive

A Transgender Bride Fulfills Her Wedding Gown Dream in Say Yes to the Dress Preview

After first getting married in a tuxedo over 13 years ago, Chloe Enderton is ready to embrace her true self for her second marriage after transitioning. Watch the moving sneak peek.

This may be Chloe Enderton's second marriage, but it's her first time as a blushing bride.

In this exclusive sneak peek at Say Yes to the Dressairing Aug. 28, transgender bride Chloe gushes over her upcoming nuptials to wife-to-be Elena

"I was married before, around 13 years ago," Chloe explains in a confessional. "I hadn't come out or started transitioning yet. And it never felt right when you're not able to be your authentic self."

Chloe continues, "Wearing a tux never felt right for me, so to see how far we've come, and to be living my authentic life today and have such an amazing partner like Elena, it's really amazing." 

The couple visit Kleinfeld's with different goals: Chloe wants to find a fit and flare style gown with a sweetheart neckline, while Elena is hoping for a "boho glam" look. They will be saying "I do" outside under the stars, so Elena wants to embrace a "moon goddess" aesthetic.

Celebrity Wedding Crashers

As Chloe puts it, just "something that isn't a cookie cutter wedding dress" for either of them.

"My biggest concern for today is that Elena is not going to find something that she absolutely loves," Chloe separately states. "She's very detail-oriented and very specific and those qualities make life with her great. We balance each other out really well, but I just really, really hope she finds something she absolutely loves here."

TLC

How will the couple's enchanted forest-themed wedding turn out? Watch the moving clip above to hear more about Chloe's second chance at love.

Say Yes to the Dress airs Saturdays at 8 p.m. on TLC. 

