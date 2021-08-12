This Eccentric Bride Has an Unexpected Reaction to Her Dream Black Gown on Say Yes to the Dress

'Til death do them part.
This bride's dreams for an undead "goth princess fantasy" wedding are still very much still alive during an exclusive sneak peek at this week's Say Yes to the Dress, airing Aug. 14.
Redheaded bride-to-be Alex is determined to find a dark wedding dress to complement her Lucille Ball meets Morticia Addams themed big day. However, her $3,000 price point and modern venue may not fit with her twisted fairytale dream. Even Kleinfeld bridal stylist Krissy is tentative to suggest a black gown for Alex.
"We can try some different shapes too, especially with the black dress because I have something in mind that's super dramatic," Krissy advises in the preview. "But when you put it on, you'll know immediately if that's the route you want to go."
Alex assures her, "I feel like I just need to see one on to be like, 'Ok, I get it, I'm good.'"
In a confessional, Krissy admits that a black dress can be "a little tricky for a bride to truly feel like a bride." So, will Alex fall in love with the "gorgeous" sheer gown Krissy picked?
"She's either going to really love them, or she's going to be OK trying some more traditional colors," Krissy says.
Alex immediately is drawn to the first long gown Krissy pulled. "This dress is making me sweat," Alex jokes. "It's so sparkly, my eye goes right to it. It's the most 'me' dress that she has pulled out and it's fulfilling all my goth princess fantasies."
Yet, perhaps Alex's fantasy isn't all it lives up to be. In fact, Krissy was right: Alex does not feel like a bride. "I thought I would, but I don't," she shrugs. "I think I want something else."
Even Alex's entourage is unimpressed: "If it was Tim Burton themed, perfect, but that's not what it is."
Turns out this goth diva might not even wear a dress at all.
"It's not going to get any better than that," a defeated Alex concludes. "And I feel like if I don't find my dress today, I'm going to be screwed. I feel like I'm going to be like Pamela Anderson and I'm just going to wear a bikini and a veil, I don't know. I guess I'll just surprise everyone and wear a white dress."
