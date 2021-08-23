Kylie Jenner Shares Sexy Bikini Selfie Amid Pregnancy News

Watch : Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Daughter Stormi Is Excited for Baby

Kylie Jenner is Keeping us guessing.

Leave it to the pregnant Keeping Up With the Kardashians star to share a head-scratching Instagram Story on Aug. 23, only a few days after E! News sources confirmed the Kylie Cosmetics mogul was expecting baby no. 2.

Kylie showed off her new eponymous swimwear brand Kylie Swim by posing in a hot pink bikini with a sarong. Her toned abs are visible, and there's no baby bump in sight during the mirror selfie video.

Of course, this could just be yet another example of Kylie's prowess at hiding her pregnancy. The 24-year-old expertly navigated the spotlight while expecting daughter Stormi Webster, now 3. Kylie also flaunted her fit physique with another sneak peek at the Kylie Swim photoshoot on Aug. 17.

However, Kardashian-Jenner family insiders stated that Kylie and Travis already announced their pregnancy news to a close inner circle.