Kylie Jenner Shares Sexy Bikini Selfie Amid Pregnancy News

By Samantha Bergeson Aug 23, 2021 8:58 PMTags
PregnanciesBikinisKardashian NewsKardashiansKylie JennerShowsInstagramNBCU
Kylie Jenner is Keeping us guessing. 

Leave it to the pregnant Keeping Up With the Kardashians star to share a head-scratching Instagram Story on Aug. 23, only a few days after E! News sources confirmed the Kylie Cosmetics mogul was expecting baby no. 2.

Kylie showed off her new eponymous swimwear brand Kylie Swim by posing in a hot pink bikini with a sarong. Her toned abs are visible, and there's no baby bump in sight during the mirror selfie video. 

Of course, this could just be yet another example of Kylie's prowess at hiding her pregnancy. The 24-year-old expertly navigated the spotlight while expecting daughter Stormi Webster, now 3. Kylie also flaunted her fit physique with another sneak peek at the Kylie Swim photoshoot on Aug. 17.

However, Kardashian-Jenner family insiders stated that Kylie and Travis already announced their pregnancy news to a close inner circle. 

How Kylie Jenner Hid Her Second Pregnancy

The couple "couldn't contain their excitement and told family and close friends earlier this summer," per a source to E! News. "They are completely overjoyed and can't wait to expand the family," the insider shared. "They love the family they've created and this news has them both extremely excited."

Both Travis and Kylie have yet to publicly confirm the pregnancy. E! News reached out to their reps for comment. Yet, isn't Kylie's slew of bikini pics enough of a statement already? We're expecting a swimsuit to be named after her child, perhaps Sunni should be in the mix of baby names...and Kylie Swim designer themes. 

Check out Kylie's latest steamy pic below plus more of her sizzling swimsuit pics.

Instagram
Hot Mama

Kylie posed in a hot pink bikini and matching pink sarong in an Instagram Story video, shared on Aug. 23 amid pregnancy rumors. "@kylieswim can't wait," the swimwear founder teased about her new brand. 

Instagram
Abs For Days

Kylie flaunted her toned abs and tight stomach during a Kylie Swim photoshoot. The mother of one posted the video on Aug. 23 after multiple sources confirmed she's expecting baby no. 2. To date, Kylie has not confirmed the news.

Instagram
First Look

Kylie gave fans a glimpse into her new swimwear line Kylie Swim during a photoshoot. "I can't wait to share," Kylie captioned on Aug. 17 with a mirror selfie.

Instagram
Busting Out

Kylie shared an up close pic of her bustier style swimsuit as part of the new Kylie Swim collection on Aug. 17. 

Instagram
Golden Glow

Kylie is facing Leo season head-on as the countdown until her 24th b-day begins. The mother shared a steamy metallic bikini pic on July 18 to celebrate the start of her astrological sign season. 

Instagram
Leo Goddess

Kylie showed off her toned body in a mirror selfie on July 18. "Leo season loading," the Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned. 

Instagram
FOMO Factor

Kylie shared a series of vacay throwback pics with a bikini-style crop top in June 2021. "wishin i was still here rn," Kylie captioned. 

Instagram
Beauty & The Beach

The cosmetics mogul serves lewks on the sand in a halter mini top and matching slinky skirt. "So beautiful," sister Kim commented with a heart emoji in June 2021. 

Instagram
Those Cheekbones

Kylie stuns in June 2021 with as she laces her fingers through her hair, showing off her fierce makeup and stunning cheekbones. 

Instagram
Goddess Vibes

Kylie plays it up for the camera in a steamy June 2021 Instagram pic. 

Instagram
Picture Perfect

Kylie is the picture of summer perfection in a metallic bikini while lounging on a boat in May 2021. Vacay goals!

Instagram
Boat Blush

Kylie posed in a barely-there top while on a yacht, simply captioning the pic with a boat emoji in May 2021. 

Instagram
Dramatic Exit

Kylie shared an up-close look at her exiting the ocean in a black-and-white Instagram pic in May 2021. 

Instagram
Ready to Hose Off

A deck assistant on Kylie's yacht offers her a hose after an ocean dip in May 2021.

Instagram
Bummed Out

Kylie flaunted her derrière in a bum-forward pic that even had sister Khloe comment, "Kylie Kristen Jenner!!!!!!!!!!" in May 2021. 

Instagram
Tanned Twins

Kim and Kylie are twinning in matching two-pieces as they sunbathe in April 2021.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
It's the Weekend

On Friday, April 2, Kylie wrote, "it's the weekend."

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Bright Yellow

Kylie stunned in a bright yellow two-piece in April 2021.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
A Closer Look

Kylie gave fans a close up look at her swimwear moment.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Soaking Up the Sun

Kylie caught some rays of sunshine in this Instagram pic from April.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Hit It, Kylie

"My body stay vicious," Kylie Jenner captioned this bikini pic from March 2021. "I be up in the gym just working on my fitness. He's my witness (oh, wee)."

Instagram
Feelin' Blue

The Kylie Skin mogul turns up the heat with this selfie. 

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Caliente

Kylie enjoys a "dreamy" sunset while lounging by the pool in Mexico in January 2021.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Peachy Keen

Kylie rocks a barely there peach bikini during her tropical getaway south of the border.

Instagram
Dos Amigas

"That's my best friend," Kylie wrote alongside BFF Stassi during their Mexican vacation.

Instagram
Ready for Her Closeup

Even in late November, Kylie makes temperatures rise. 

Instagram
Hips Don't Lie

The 23-year-old flaunts her curves in a velvet bathing suit and delicate gold body chain. 

Instagram
Sexy Self-Promotion

Kylie shared this racy image on Nov. 18, 2020 to promote her new makeup line. "my grinch collection launches tomorrow," she wrote.

Instagram
Bootylicious

Kylie gives her fans a perfect view to her enviable backside.

Instagram
Red Hot

Kylie's thong bikini is hugging her body in all the right places.

