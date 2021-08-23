Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock Gives Birth, Welcomes Twins With Andre Gray

Watch : Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Is Pregnant!

There are officially two little members added to the mix!



Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock revealed on Aug. 23 that she recently gave birth to twins. The singer, 29, made the heartwarming announcement by sharing to Instagram a black-and-white photo that features the bottom of two pairs of tiny feet. Leigh-Anne captioned the sweet photo of her babies with fiancé Andre Gray, "We asked for a miracle, we were given two. Our Cubbies are here." She revealed that the babies are just over a week old and that their original birthdate was on Aug. 16.



Neither Leigh-Anne nor her fiancé, 30, revealed any more details about the babies, including their names.



Bandmate Perrie Edwards, who also gave birth to her baby just a few days ago, was among the first to congratulate her fellow group member, commenting, "Two bundles of absolute joy! I love you, my Lee Lee!" Jade Thirlwall, the group's third member, also chimed in with her best wishes, adding, "Superwoman! Proud of you and love you, xxx."