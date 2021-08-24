You Won't Believe the Dream Nine Perfect Strangers' Manny Jacinto Had About Nicole Kidman

Watch : Manny Jacinto Gets Masterclass Working Opposite Nicole Kidman

A dream role inspiring actual dreams.

In an exclusive chat with E! News, Manny Jacinto discussed what it was like working alongside A-list actress and producer Nicole Kidman on Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers. Jacinto wasn't sure what he was getting himself into when he signed on for the part of Yao, the dedicated Tranquillum House employee whose boss is Masha (Kidman).

Unsurprisingly, Jacinto described working so closely with the Oscar winner as "incredible," adding, "This is a little cliché to say, but it was a master class to be able to act opposite her. And just the fact that she was so open and willing to play and take risks, you can't ask for anything better in a scene partner."

After declaring the whole experience a dream, Jacinto quipped that he did teach Kidman a thing or two. "Probably a Canadian accent," he noted. "How to say about properly or something."