Kylie JennerTV Scoop AwardsBachelor NationShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters
Exclusive

You Won't Believe the Dream Nine Perfect Strangers' Manny Jacinto Had About Nicole Kidman

It seems playing Nicole Kidman's loyal employee on Nine Perfect Strangers has had interesting side effects for Manny Jacinto. Hear what the actor had to say about working with the A-lister.

By Alyssa Ray, Cassie Maynard Aug 24, 2021 4:00 PMTags
TVNicole KidmanExclusivesCelebritiesEntertainment
Watch: Manny Jacinto Gets Masterclass Working Opposite Nicole Kidman

A dream role inspiring actual dreams.

In an exclusive chat with E! News, Manny Jacinto discussed what it was like working alongside A-list actress and producer Nicole Kidman on Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers. Jacinto wasn't sure what he was getting himself into when he signed on for the part of Yao, the dedicated Tranquillum House employee whose boss is Masha (Kidman).

Unsurprisingly, Jacinto described working so closely with the Oscar winner as "incredible," adding, "This is a little cliché to say, but it was a master class to be able to act opposite her. And just the fact that she was so open and willing to play and take risks, you can't ask for anything better in a scene partner."

After declaring the whole experience a dream, Jacinto quipped that he did teach Kidman a thing or two. "Probably a Canadian accent," he noted. "How to say about properly or something."

photos
All of Nicole Kidman's Most Haunting Performances

And it seems as though co-starring with Kidman left a lasting impact, as Jacinto revealed that this dream job became an actual dream following production. Specifically, the Good Place alum said he had a fascinating dream about the Nine Perfect Strangers leading lady herself.

"It wasn't as, you know, intimate and sensual as Masha and Yao's connection," he explained. "But it was a random dream where I was speaking French to Nicole. Yeah, and we were at like, Costco or something, and then she needed a ride somewhere."

Kidman in a Costco?!? We'd drink all the Tranquillum House smoothies to see it!

Vince Valitutti/Hulu

Kidman and Jacinto are just two members of an impressive ensemble cast—which includes  Melissa McCarthyAsher KeddieLuke EvansMelvin GreggSamara WeavingGrace Van PattenTiffany BooneMichael ShannonRegina Hall and Bobby Cannavale—that was curated for the TV adaptation of Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty's 2018 novel.

For a closer look at the cast, and where you've seen them before, scroll through the images below!

Trending Stories

1

Travis Scott Is All Smiles in NY After Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Reveal

2

Proof That Zendaya and Tom Holland Are Still Going Strong

3
Exclusive

Below Deck's Captain Lee Shares Details About Season 9 Absence

Hilary B Gayle/Lionsgate/Kobal/Shutterstock, Vince Valitutti/Hulu
Nicole Kidman

We doubt the one and only Nicole Kidman needs much of an introduction, but in case you're not familiar with the Oscar winner's extensive resume, here are some of the highlights: Big Little Lies, The Undoing, Moulin Rouge!, The Others, The Hours, Eyes Wide Shut, BombshellAquaman and so much more.

In Nine Perfect Strangers, Kidman steps into the leading role as mysterious wellness-retreat guru, Masha Dmitrichenko.

Suzanne Hanover/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock, Vince Valitutti/Hulu
Melissa McCarthy

Before she was Frances Welty in Nine Perfect Strangers, Melissa McCarthy was cracking us up with her hit blockbuster comedies, including Bridesmaids, Spy, The Heat, Thunder Force and Ghostbusters. You may've also spotted McCarthy on your television too, thanks to her work in Gilmore Girls, Samantha Who? and Mike & Molly.

McCarthy also has a serious side, as she earned her second Oscars nomination for her portrayal of Lee Israel in Can You Ever Forgive Me?.

Eli Joshua Adé/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock, Vince Valitutti/Hulu
Regina Hall

Regina Hall, who plays Carmel Schneider in Nine Perfect Strangers, is known for her work on the big screen, including the big budget comedies Girls Trip, Little, Scary Movie, About Last Night and more.

Of course, this isn't Hall's first foray into television, as she's currently starring in Showtime's Black Monday.

Ben Rothstein/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock, Vince Valitutti/Hulu
Michael Shannon

Talk about a versatile actor! Michael Shannon has been in everything from The Shape of Water to Boardwalk Empire to Midnight Special to Knives Out. As for his role in Nine Perfect Strangers? Shannon plays Napoleon Marconi (what a name!).

Kata Vermes/TNT/Kobal/Shutterstock, Vince Valitutti/Hulu
Luke Evans

It's safe to say that Luke Evans is perfect, a pure paragon! That's because he literally transformed into antagonist Gaston for Disney's 2017 live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast. You've likely also seen Evans in Fast & Furious 6, The HobbitDracula Untold and The Alienist.

Paramount/Jagged/Hbo/Kobal/Shutterstock
Bobby Cannavale

Avid TV watchers will likely recognize Bobby Cannavale, who plays Tony Hogburn in Nine Perfect Strangers, from his work in Third Watch, Boardwalk Empire, Homecoming, Vinyl, Will & Grace, Mr. Robot and Master of None. Cannavale has also graced the big screen in films like Blue Jasmine, SpyAnt-Man, I, Tonya, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and The Irishman.

Ben King/Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock, Vince Valitutti/Hulu
Asher Keddie

Fans of Australian television are sure to recognize Asher Keddie. The Australian actress, who stars as Heather Marconi in Nine Perfect Strangers, became known as the "Golden Girl of Australian Television" thanks to her work in the hit dramedy Offspring.

Zachanowich/20thCenturyFox/Kobal/Shutterstock, Vince Valitutti/Hulu
Samara Weaving

Ready or Not...it's time to guess where you know Samara Weaving from! Weaving, who plays Jessica Chandler in Nine Perfect Strangers, is a budding scream queen thanks to her roles in, you guessed it, Ready or Not, The Babysitter and The Babysitter: Killer Queen. You'll see her starring next opposite Henry Golding in 2021's G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes.

FX Network/Kobal/Shutterstock, Vince Valitutti/Hulu
Melvin Gregg

Melvin Gregg, who plays Ben Chandler in Nine Perfect Strangers, is no stranger to TV—no pun intended. Prior to his work on the Hulu series, Gregg had prominent parts in Snowfall, American Vandal and UnREAL.

Netflix/Moviestore/Shutterstock, Vince Valitutti/Hulu
Tiffany Boone

Before playing Tranquillum House employee Delilah on Nine Perfect StrangersTiffany Boone starred in The Chi, Hunters and The Following.

Allen Berezovsky/WireImage, Vince Valitutti/Hulu
Manny Jacinto

You'll have a good time placing this face! Manny Jacinto, who portrays the loyal employee Yao in Nine Perfect Strangers, had his breakout role on the NBC hit comedy, The Good Place. You've likely spotted Jacinto in Bad Times at the El Royale, The Good Doctor, iZombie and Bates Motel.

Up next, Jacinto is starring in Netflix's Brand New Cherry Flavor and blockbuster film Top Gun: Maverick.

Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock, Vince Valitutti/Hulu
Grace Van Patten

If you subscribe to Netflix, then you've likely seen actress Grace Van Patten, who is Zoe Marconi in Nine Perfect Strangers. Previously, the 24-year-old actress starred in the streaming platform's original movies, Tramps and The Meyerowitz Stories. She also had a part in Netflix's 2018 miniseries, Maniac.

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Travis Scott Is All Smiles in NY After Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Reveal

2

Proof That Zendaya and Tom Holland Are Still Going Strong

3
Exclusive

Below Deck's Captain Lee Shares Details About Season 9 Absence

4

"Pantless" Blake Lively Kicks Off Birthday Week With Celebratory Photo

5

Drake Has the Last Laugh After Kanye West Appears to Post His Address