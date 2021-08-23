Kylie JennerTV Scoop AwardsBachelor NationShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Reese Witherspoon Fights For Her Job in Game-Changing The Morning Show Season 2 Trailer

Hit AppleTV+ series The Morning Show takes on coronavirus, systemic racism and the "soul" of the media landscape in a striking season two, premiering Sept. 17. See the tense trailer.

By Samantha Bergeson Aug 23, 2021 3:00 PMTags
TVJennifer AnistonReese WitherspoonJulianna MarguliesBilly Crudup
A battle for relevancy. 

The new trailer for AppleTV+'s The Morning Show season two shows the aftermath of the "wreckage" following a shocking finale, "to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play," according to Apple TV+. Lead stars and executive producers Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon reprise their respective roles as Alex (Aniston) and Bradley (Witherspoon) as the battle for the role of network UBA's morning anchor slot continues. 

"The game is changing," Cory (Billy Crudup) states. "Alex, I need you to come back." 

Yet, Alex's return throws the network—namely, Bradley—in disarray, threatening to disrupt her role as co-anchor alongside Eric (Hasan Minhaj). "I'm not going to get edged out," Bradley promises.

From reporting on the coronavirus pandemic to Black Lives Matter, Alex and Bradley fight to stay relevant and break every news story...including ones within their own network. "In case you forgot, I'm the whistleblower," Bradley snaps. "I'm going to get everything I want."

Systemic racism is also uncovered at UBA: "There is a pattern of behavior around here that disadvantages people of color," Daniel (Desean Terry) states. 

Later, Yanko (Nestor Carbonell) challenges, "You know what the problem with racism is? You don't fix it by pretending you want to fix it." 

The intense ten-episode second season debuts on Friday, September 17 on AppleTV+, with weekly episodes through November 19.

New stars joining this season include Holland Taylor as UBA board chairwoman Cybil Richards; Greta Lee as tech expert Stella Bak who has joined the UBA executive team; Ruairi O'Connor as Ty Fitzgerald, a YouTube star; Tara Karsian as news producer Gayle Berman; and Valeria Golino as Paola Lambruschini, a documentary filmmaker. 

Emmy winner Julianna Margulies also makes waves as fellow UBA news anchor Laura Peterson, who may have a more sinister agenda. Steve CarellMark DuplassKaren PittmanBel PowleyJanina GavankarTom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden are returning for season two. 

Watch the striking season two trailer above!

The Morning Show was developed by showrunner and executive producer  Kerry EhriMichael Ellenberg is an executive producer through Media Res, along with Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films, Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter through Hello Sunshine and Mimi Leder, who also directs several episodes.

The Morning Show returns Friday, September 17 on AppleTV+

