Basic Bitches, Here Are 13 Pumpkin Spice Snacks to Help You Pretend Fall Is Already Here

Rejoice, basic bitches! It's pumpkin season and we've got your early roundup of seasonal products sure to satisfy your autumnal cravings.

By Tierney Bricker Aug 23, 2021 1:14 PMTags
E-Comm: Pumpkin RoundupE! Illustration, Getty Images

Basic Bitches, assemble!

It's late August, so you know what that means: It's time to forget that summer is still a season and celebrate the early arrival of fall courtesy of the return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte at Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts.  While Sept. 23 may be the official Autumnal Equinox (see, we know science!), we consider the iconic seasonal beverage's reemergence as the real first day of fall. 

But it's not enough for us to just sip the season. No, no, no, we must pumpkin spice our entire life, including our kitchen cabinets and refrigerators with treats that will have you dreaming of falling leaves and cozy sweaters. From baking mixes to paleo bread, coffee creamer to cheesecake, we've got an option for everyone, whether you like salty, sweet or a mix of both. 

So grab your PSL, put on your coziest sweater and prepare to Fall-ify your pantry with our 13 pumpkin-flavored treats to kick off the season...

Cocomels Pumpkin Spice Coconut Milk Caramels (8 Pack)

You may know peanut butter and jelly as an iconic duo, but may we introduce you to pumpkin spice and caramel? With just two grams of sugar per piece and no high fructose corn syrup, this is a Halloween night option that is all treat, no trick.

$19.99
Amazon

barkTHINS Dark Chocolate Pumpkin Seed with Sea Salt

Cover anything in dark chocolate and we'll be a fan. But it's practically magic when it's paired with slightly salty pumpkin seeds.

$4.99
Amazon

Base Culture Nutty Pumpkin Bread

Sure, you could bake your own bread from scratch...or you could just unwrap this delicious paleo option and save yourself the sink full of dishes. Your move, pumpkin lover.

$5.98
Walmart

Simple Mills Pumpkin Muffin & Bread Mix (3 Pack)

We would 10/10 recommend using this almond-flour based mix to whip up a delicious-smelling batch of autumnal goodies before any hang outs with friends. If MySpace was still a thing, that would get you into their Top 8, for sure. Sorry, Tom!

$16.80
Amazon

Wild Friends Pumpkin Spice Peanut Butter (3 Pack)

We've seen God and we can confirm he is actually a jar of this heaven-sent product that we double dog dare you to slather onto some pumpkin bread. 

$18.62
Amazon

Purely Elizabeth Pumpkin Cinnamon Granola (3 Pack)

Whether eaten by the handful, atop a smoothie or with a bowl full of oatmeal, this vegan and gluten-free mix is sure to upgrade your morning routine.

$19.00
Amazon

Kind Caramel Almond Pumpkin Spice Bars (12 Pack)

Carrying one of these bars—which have just five grams of sugar—in your bag with you is like carrying the season in your bag with you everywhere you go. 

$25.00
Amazon

Birch Benders Pumpkin Spice Pancake and Waffle Mix

A hearty stack of fluffy pancakes that are paleo, grain-free and have no added sugar? Don't threaten us with the perfect fall breakfast!

$6.98
Target

Eat Me Guilt Free Basic Girl Fall Starter Pack

You are basic, hear you roar! What better way to celebrate the start of pumpkin spice season than by treating yourself to this bundle of goodies, including the brand's protein-packed Pumpkin Spice 2.0 blondies? Feel free to run amok, amok, amok!

$55.00
$38.00
Eat Me Guilt Free

Enlightened Pumpkin Cheesecake (16 Pack)

Feel free to have your cake and eat it too with Enlightened's take on the seasonal classic, which has a vanilla almond crust, whipped cream and weighs in at just 210 calories.

 

$56.00
Enlightened

Laird Pumpkin Spice Superfood Creamer

Imagine not having to leave your house in the morning to get your caffeine-deprived hands on fall in a cup? Laird's seasonal offering gives you that experience minus any artificial ingredients.

$9.95
Laird

Miss Jones Organic Mini Pumpkin Donut Muffin Mix

It's almost a shame to eat something so cute. But we all have our crosses to bear in life and this better-for-you mix that requires you to have just three ingredients on hand makes it quite easy to do.

$9.99
Amazon

Cheerios Pumpkin Spice (Pack of 2)

Hey, they're a pantry staple for a reason!

$15.94
Amazon

Still hungry? Here are 14 other snack options sure to satisfy any craving you're having

