Get Your Home Ready For Fall With Cute Affordable Decor From Opalhouse, Threshold & More at Target

Summer isn't quite over just yet, but it's never too early to start shopping for fall. That's especially true if you're a fan of Target's exclusive home brands like the boho chic Opalhouse designed with Jungalow, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia and Threshold. Although we're still in the summer season, brand new fall decor, furniture and more recently dropped at Target and items are already selling out fast!
If you're working with a budget, you're in luck. There are so many wallet-friendly items that can give your bedroom, living room, bathroom or kitchen some festive touches. For instance, Opalhouse x Jungalow has a variety of throw pillows and blankets in rich fall colors that would brighten up your space for less than $35. If you love candles, Threshold has all the fall scents in pretty jars that can double as decorative pieces.
Be sure to check out Target's new fall home decor, furniture and more today. We've rounded up some of our favorite affordable pieces. Check those out below.
Opalhouse x Jungalow Glass Pumpkin Yellow
Brighten your space or table setting with this decorative yellow glass pumpkin from Opalhouse x Jungalow. The color is so cute and the gold accents make it extra glam. Plus, if you love this, we recommend snagging the orange pumpkin to complete the set!
Opalhouse x Jungalow Diamond Loop Textured Square Throw Pillow
These gorgeous textured throw pillows come in three colors that are perfect for fall: rust, gold and teal. They'd make great additions to your couch, bed or favorite lounge chair.
Opalhouse x Jungalow Velvet Pumpkin Shaped Throw Pillow Orange
This festive pumpkin throw is sure to put you in the mood for fall, Halloween and cold weather season in general.
Opalhouse x Jungalow Diamond Pattern Woven Shag Throw Blanket
If the pillows above are totally your style, we recommend snagging the matching throw blanket as well! They're 60" L x 50" W, and they're pretty affordable at $35.
Opalhouse x Jungalow Swirl Woven Basket
This lovely woven basket by Opalhouse x Jungalow is a great place to store your throw blankets and pillows when they're not in use. You can even use it as a chic planter!
Opalhouse x Jungalow Natural Wreath
This gorgeous natural wreath from Opalhouse x Jungalow is a total stunner. No one will guess you got it for just $20 at Target!
Threshold Chunky Cable Knit Throw Blanket
Just like your favorite fall sweater, this chunky cable knit throw blanket by Threshold will keep you cozy and warm all season long. There are six colors to choose from, so you're sure to find one that perfectly fits your space.
Threshold Tall Woven Rattan Wicker Pumpkin Dark
This wicker pumpkin from Threshold was made for both floor and table display. We suggest placing some autumn colored leaves around it for a cute pop of color.
Threshold Pumpkin Spice Fall Orange Dusted Woodwick Candle
Fill your home with the delicious scent of pumpkin spice with this candle from Threshold. The glass jar it comes in is so cute and totally doubles as decor!
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Octagonal Amber Glass Bottle Vase
Target reviewers are already loving this amber glass vase from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia for its color, shape and size. Plus, the color just screams fall.
