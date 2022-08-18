Get Your Home Ready For Fall With Cute Affordable Decor From Opalhouse, Threshold & More at Target

TV Scoop Awards 2022

By Kristine Fellizar Aug 18, 2022 8:45 PMTags
Ecomm, Target Home FallTarget

Summer isn't quite over just yet, but it's never too early to start shopping for fall. That's especially true if you're a fan of Target's exclusive home brands like the boho chic Opalhouse designed with Jungalow, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia and Threshold. Although we're still in the summer season, brand new fall decor, furniture and more recently dropped at Target and items are already selling out fast!

If you're working with a budget, you're in luck. There are so many wallet-friendly items that can give your bedroom, living room, bathroom or kitchen some festive touches. For instance, Opalhouse x Jungalow has a variety of throw pillows and blankets in rich fall colors that would brighten up your space for less than $35. If you love candles, Threshold has all the fall scents in pretty jars that can double as decorative pieces.

Be sure to check out Target's new fall home decor, furniture and more today. We've rounded up some of our favorite affordable pieces. Check those out below.

Opalhouse x Jungalow Glass Pumpkin Yellow

Brighten your space or table setting with this decorative yellow glass pumpkin from Opalhouse x Jungalow. The color is so cute and the gold accents make it extra glam. Plus, if you love this, we recommend snagging the orange pumpkin to complete the set!

$10
Target

Opalhouse x Jungalow Diamond Loop Textured Square Throw Pillow

These gorgeous textured throw pillows come in three colors that are perfect for fall: rust, gold and teal. They'd make great additions to your couch, bed or favorite lounge chair.

$25
Target

Opalhouse x Jungalow Velvet Pumpkin Shaped Throw Pillow Orange

This festive pumpkin throw is sure to put you in the mood for fall, Halloween and cold weather season in general.

$25
Target

Opalhouse x Jungalow Diamond Pattern Woven Shag Throw Blanket

If the pillows above are totally your style, we recommend snagging the matching throw blanket as well! They're 60" L x 50" W, and they're pretty affordable at $35.

 

$35
Target

Opalhouse x Jungalow Swirl Woven Basket

This lovely woven basket by Opalhouse x Jungalow is a great place to store your throw blankets and pillows when they're not in use. You can even use it as a chic planter!

$40
Target

Opalhouse x Jungalow Natural Wreath

This gorgeous natural wreath from Opalhouse x Jungalow is a total stunner. No one will guess you got it for just $20 at Target!

$20
Target

Threshold Chunky Cable Knit Throw Blanket

Just like your favorite fall sweater, this chunky cable knit throw blanket by Threshold will keep you cozy and warm all season long. There are six colors to choose from, so you're sure to find one that perfectly fits your space.

$35
Target

Threshold Tall Woven Rattan Wicker Pumpkin Dark

This wicker pumpkin from Threshold was made for both floor and table display. We suggest placing some autumn colored leaves around it for a cute pop of color.

$30
Target

Threshold Pumpkin Spice Fall Orange Dusted Woodwick Candle

Fill your home with the delicious scent of pumpkin spice with this candle from Threshold. The glass jar it comes in is so cute and totally doubles as decor!

$15
Target

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Octagonal Amber Glass Bottle Vase

Target reviewers are already loving this amber glass vase from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia for its color, shape and size. Plus, the color just screams fall.

$25
Target

