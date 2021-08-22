Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Send Fans Into a Frenzy With Steamy Photo

Watch : Christopher Meloni Teases "Law & Order" Return at Golden Globes

The only crime being committed here is making fans drool.

On Saturday, Aug. 21, Christopher Meloni, 60, sent Law and Order: SVU fans into a frenzy after he posted a steamy behind-the-scenes photo of him and Mariska Hargitay, 57. Although it's unknown when their image was taken, one thing is clear: Chris set the internet ablaze.

In the snapshot, the two look deep into each other's eyes, as they embraced each other so close that their lips were almost touching.

So what caused Chris to bless fans with the picture in the first place? On Friday, Aug. 20, a Twitter user wrote, "Can y'all imagine if one day @Chris_Meloni and @Mariska posts a picture like this pretending they are kissing with the caption #Rehearsing. It would be the end of us and the end of the internet."

And that's exactly what Chris did, captioning the sizzling photo, "#rehearsing what @Mariska?"