Zoë Kravitz Holds Channing Tatum Close as They Ride Around NYC

Watch : Channing Tatum Is "A--hole Naked" in Jaw-Dropping Selfie

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum's latest bike-ride sighting might just set off a chain reaction.



The two—who first sparked rumors of a budding romance earlier this year—were spotted getting close while on a bike ride in New York City on Aug. 18. In the photo published by Page Six, the 21 Jump Street star, 41, was pictured at the helm of the bicycle while the High Fidelity actress, 32, had her arms wrapped around his shoulders. Reps for the pair could not be reached for comment.

Although the two have been spending more time together since teaming up for Zoë's upcoming directorial film debut, Pussy Island, a source close to the actor tells E! News that the friendship between the two co-stars has blossomed into something more. "There's more than a friendship going on with Channing and Zoe," the insider shared. "They are spending a lot of time together and having fun. They are more than just close friends or co-stars. Their relationship has grown into more."

The film, which does not yet have a release date, is set to have Channing star as a tech billionaire mogul who has some interesting secrets unfold during a gathering on his private island. In June, the pair gushed about each other in an interview about the project with Deadline.