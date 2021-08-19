Bachelor NationKardashiansTeyana & ImanShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

TikTok's Noah Beck Addresses Claim He's Using Girlfriend Dixie D'Amelio for Clout

They're one of TikTok's most famous couples, but Noah Beck and Dixie D'Amelio have faced accusations that their romance is fake. Read on for how Noah is trying to put any lingering doubt to rest.

Using his girlfriend for clout? Not according to Noah Beck

If you don't know the TikTok star, who has amassed more than 29 million followers on the platform, because of his content, it's likely you've heard of him as the boyfriend of fellow TikTok superstar and Charli D'Amelio's older sister, Dixie D'Amelio

As fans cling to their digital footprint for updates on their romance, the two have faced accusations that they're faking the relationship for attention. Now, nearly a year since they went public as a couple, Noah is putting any "clout" claims to rest. "I don't want to use Dixie for clout," he told GQ. "I could care less about that. I love her for her."

He even elaborated on why she has his heart. "The reason I love Dixie so much is that she's my best friend, and when we hang out, I just feel like I'm hanging out with my friend," he said before noting, "but she's also...she's very attractive."

As for how their personalities work together, "I always tell her she has a dry sense of humor," he added. "She'll make a joke and not laugh, whereas I have golden retriever energy."  

Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp

Meanwhile, Dixie also shed light on what she loves most about her man. "Noah gives attention to everyone else before himself," she told GQ. "He's always making sure everyone else is comfortable and happy. No matter who they are and if he knows them well or not. It's super sweet how selfless he is always." 

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

