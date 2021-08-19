Why RHOSLC's Heather Gay Was "Terrified" During Jen Shah's Arrest

Watch : "Real Housewives" Star Jen Shah Arrested for Telemarketing Scheme

A ride or die friendship.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fan favorite Heather Gay is opening up about the moment co-star and bestie Jen Shah was arrested for allegedly running a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme—and yes, even Heather was "terrified" after the experience.

E! News has an exclusive first look at Heather's appearance on Bravo's Chat Room tonight, Aug. 19, in which she opens up about Jen's ongoing legal drama.

"I mean, I've been, like, dying to talk about this publicly," Heather shares with co-hosts Porsha Williams and Gizelle Bryant in the below sneak peek. "With you ladies this is like an exclusive tea. It all happened live time, real time, active filming. We were all together, Jen was there. We were getting ready to leave for a cast trip, we were just sitting at Beauty Lab getting our last minute things, making sure everything was squared away. And Jen had to leave, and then everything happened."