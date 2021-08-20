Elevate Your Back to School Style With These Picks From Fashion Expert Melissa Chataigne

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our QR code or links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We can always count on style expert Melissa Chataigne to bring us the on-trend fashions at every price point. This time around she's focused on back to school fashion, sharing four complete looks with clothes, shoes, accessories, and even makeup/ skincare products to complement each ensemble.
Keep on scrolling to see the four looks that Melissa curated along with all the products from each and Melissa's styling insights on what to wear to class, a job interview, and other events next semester.
Look 1: Denim Days
Asos Design Denim Structured Shirt Dress in Blue
"Denim is always a solid option; it depends on how you style it," Melissa shared, suggesting, "This fall make a statement in a curve-hugging denim dress." Wearing a dress is just so much easier than spending time pairing a top with a bottom and it just doesn't get any cooler than this denim number.
Puma Cali Wedge Sneaker
Melissa recommends wearing the denim shirt dress with "statement sneakers for a solid look that screams fashion and comfort."
Radley London Pier Walk Medium Zip Around Bumbag
"Ditch the backpack for a belt bag from Radley London to keep your essentials in place," the style expert advised.
Lapcos Live Well Facemask Set Version 2- Set of 5
Melissa reminded us "don't forget to mask up! Lapcos makes comfortable masks to keep you safe and you can breathe too!"
Lapcos Variety Pack (7+1) Version 1
And in case you have any skincare concerns, Melissa has you covered with a great solution. Melissa said, "Keep mask-acne at bay with my go-to favorite Lapcos masks and protect your face with their comfortable masks."
Miss Swiss Jane Liquid Eyeshadow
Melissa coordinated a truly complete look, including makeup recommendations. The Miss Swiss Jane Liquid Eye Shadow is a waterproof, highly-pigmented lavender glitter shade.
Look 2: Cool Girl Girl Suiting
Missguided Cream Co Ord Longline Tailored Blazer
Melissa advised. She selected the Missguided Cream Co Ord Longline Tailored Blazer as a back to school staple, sharing, "Dress for the career you want and not the job you have." You can also get this in four additional colors.
Missguided Cream Tailored Pleated Masculine Pants
Melissa styled the longline blazer with pleated wide leg trousers.
Dr. Scholl's Shoes American Lifestyle Time Off Sneaker
"Repurpose your internship suit with sneakers, cropped tee for an effortlessly stylish gender neutral look perfect for the 1st day of school," Melissa said. Melissa picked the Dr. Scholl's Shoes American Lifestyle Time Off Sneaker for this ensemble.
Missguided White Short Sleeve Fitted Cropped T Shirt
Melissa found a classic white cropped t-shirt for to wear with the longline blazer, wide leg trousers, and white sneakers. You can never have too many white shirts, right?
Dime Optics Rumors Sunglasses
Head to class or your internship with these classic, cat-eye sunglasses.
Modern Picnic The Luncher
This far from your average lunch box. It can very easily pass for a handbag. The chic bag is made from premium vegan leather with an insulated interior. There are many colors to choose from and there's even an option to add a monogram.
Miss Swiss Cassidy Matte Lipstick
If you're looking for a long-lasting iipstick that doesn't dry out your lips, try the Miss Swiss Cassidy Matte Lipstick, which has a velvety soft formula.
Look 3: Modern Vintage
Delafuente Palm Tree Shirt
Melissa included the Delafuente Palm Tree Shirt for the third look that she styled.
Zara Textured Weave Jogging Pants With Elastic Waistband
"The boys are loving classic high waist trousers paired with vintage shirts and oxfords for a fresh take on the classics," Melissa observed. She styled the palm tree shirt with these brown textured pants from Zara.
Florsheim Upgrade Wingtip Oxford
These cognac oxfords are a versatile shoe that you'll wear all the time. They're also available in black.
Dime Optics Avalon Blue Light-Blocking Glasses
Heading back to school means you'll have a lot of screen time. Protect your eyes with these blue light-blocking glasses.
Look 4: Hot Leisure
LuluSimonStudio Selectively Social Corded Oversized Bf Sweatshirt
"Head back to school in an elevated take on athleisure by making it your own with clean trousers and loose fitting sweats," Melissa said.
Zara Textured Jogger Waist Pants
The Zara Textured Jogger Waist Pant in this light khaki color is a piece that can wear all year round.
Adidas Hoops 2.0 Mid Sneaker
And, of course, you need a clean pair of white sneakers for an athleisure ensemble. Melissa chose the Adidas Hoops 2.0 Mid Sneaker for a back to school option.
Hat Attack Cashmere Slouchy Cuff Beanie- Charcoal
And if you're looking for a fall accessory that's fashionable and functional, get a cashmere beanie before the school year starts up. Melissa recommends this slouchy one from Hat Attack.
