Outlander's Caitríona Balfe Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Husband Tony McGill

Caitríona Balfe is stepping into her biggest role yet: becoming a mom.



The Outlander star shared the heartwarming announcement on Aug. 18 in an Instagram post. Revealing that she's spent time away from social media while "cooking up this little human," the new mom—who shares her first baby with husband Tony McGill—opened up about giving birth to her son.



"We are so grateful for this little soul… that he chose us as his parents," she captioned a black-and-white photo of her newborn's hand. "I'm in awe of him already and can't help stare and wonder at all the possibilities of who he will become, where he will go and what he'll do on the big adventure of his life."



"Right now, he seems so small and fragile and I constantly think how grateful I am that I live in a place, in a time where he is born into peace and safety," she continued. "And yet at the same time, I see so many in the world right now that aren't afforded that same privilege and opportunity…who are born into famine or war and how unjust it is that the same safety isn't there for all children."