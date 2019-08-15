Outlander's Caitriona Balfe Marries Tony McGill in England

The Sassenach is a married woman!

Outlander star Caitriona Balfe wed beau and Irish music producer Tony McGill at St. Mary's Church in Bruton, Somerset, in England this past Saturday, E! News confirmed on Thursday.

"It was a close-knit family affair officiated by Rev. Louis Beasley-Suffolk, who performed a Roman Catholic service," the office of the priest who officiated the ceremony told People, which first reported the news.

The 39-year-old Irish actress had confirmed their engagement and showed off her ring at the 2018 Golden Globes, telling People the proposal took place over the holidays.

Balfe and McGill have been together for three years.

Over the past year, they have made joint appearances at events such as the BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party and BAFTA Awards after-party. In July, they attended a Wimbledon match and the Audi Henley Festival in England, where they met up with Balfe's Outlander co-star Sam Heughan, who plays her partner Jamie.