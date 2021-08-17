CNN’s Abby Philipp Gives Birth to Baby Girl: Find Out the Heartfelt Meaning Behind Her Name

Watch : Necessary Realness: It's a Celebrity Baby Boom!

Congratulations to the new parents!

CNN's Abby Phillipp officially welcomed her first child named Naomi Angelina Richardson with husband Marcus Richardson on Monday, Aug. 16, per People. The new addition reportedly weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

"Marcus and I are so happy to announce that the Naomi Angelina Richardson arrived bright and early on Monday morning perfectly happy, healthy and ready to eat," she told the outlet. "Mom and baby are feeling great."

She proceeded to explain the origin of her baby's name: "Her first name means 'pleasant one' and she is already living up to it and spoiling her mom and dad as a blissfully calm baby. Her middle name Angelina is a tribute to my beloved maternal grandmother who passed away in 2014."

The journalist shared news of her first pregnancy on The Cut's March 2021 cover in an interview with Gayle King. She posted an Instagram photo of the cover on March 22, and said, "I shot this cover when I was 4 months pregnant and I can't wait to tell my baby girl that she was on the cover of a magazine."

"There are no words," she continued.