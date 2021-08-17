Bachelor NationKardashiansTV ScoopShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

11 Y2K Fashion Trends That Are Making a Comeback

The early 2000s are back in a non-cheugy way.

By Emily Spain Aug 17, 2021 7:21 PMTags
E-Comm: Y2K Fashion Trends GuideE! Illustration

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Did you peak in the early 2000s? We can't relate, but we do miss the days where we could rock velour tracksuits, tinted glasses and platform sandals without a care in the world. 

If you're with us, we have some good news! Those trends and more Y2K staples like babydoll crop tops, mini skirts, belly chains and camp jewelry are making a comeback just in time to cap off Hot Girl Summer.

Below, we rounded up 11 items that will help you relive your glory days and make you feel like hot stuff.

Ribbed Lace-Trimmed Dress

Whether you wear this dress alone or pair a white short sleeve tee underneath, you'll look and feel oh so trendy.

$18
H&M

Powerpuff Sugar and Spice Cropped Tee

Rep Buttercup, Bubbles and Blossom, aka our favorite girl squad of all time, on a daily basis. Who else watched on Powerpuff Girls religiously on weekend mornings

$47
Princess Polly

Geometry Class Ring

Complete your Y2K fit with one (or five) of BonBonWhims' rings. We are obsessed with this one!

$55
BonBonWhims

Rhinestone Juicy Couture Velour Joggers

Yep, Juicy Couture is back, baby! Maybe not in the way it was in the early 2000s, but we will take any excuse to wear those comfortable velour tracksuits. Even better, "Juicy Forever" is embellished on the rear.

$40
Forever 21

Short Pleated Skirt

Pleated skirts are one of the most versatile styles. Pair it with a crop tee or cardigan for an easy go-to look.

$25
H&M

Alloy Heart Waist Chain Belt

This heart waist chain belt will compliment your low-rise jeans or mini skirt.

$9
Amazon

Steve Madden Harlin Slide Sandal

We appreciate any opportunity to add some inches given we are on the shorter end. These jelly-like slide sandals will make you feel like Barbie in the best way possible.

$70
DSW
$70
Steve Madden

SHEIN X Hello Kitty and Friends Cartoon Graphic Raw Trim Button Fly Denim Skirt

A Hello Kitty denim skirt? Umm count us in! This one from SHEIN (Alabama Rush Tok voice) is perfect for a Y2K-themed party.

$20
$16
SHEIN

Beaded Phone Lanyard Wrist Strap - 6-Pieces

This 6-piece beaded phone wrist strap set is a steal! These must-have accessories will instantly upgrade your mirror selfies.

$13
Amazon

Mini Butterfly Hair Clips - 100 Pieces

Decorate your mane with these adorably fun clips, but make sure to store them in a safe place because we can still remember the pain that comes with accidentally stepping on one of these baddies.

$4
Amazon

Unisex 90's Style Rimless Rectangle Sunglasses by FeysAccessories

These sunglasses are so hot! Roll down your windows, play some JoJo and wear these shades when you're driving around town.

$19
Etsy

Still in the mood to shop? Check out the 11 best sites for upcycled and recycled fashion.

