The 11 Best Sites for Recycled and Upcycled Fashion

Nothing truly goes out of style. That's especially true when you start shopping recycled and upcycled fashion, which includes pieces that are repurposed, reimagined, and remade from recycled materials. Sometimes, that simply means restoring a garment or accessory to its original condition. In other instances, it means creating something completely new and original. And, of course, there are some gorgeous pre-owned pieces in excellent condition that just need a new home (i.e. your closet).
If you want to prioritize sustainability without compromising on style, we did the research so you don't have to. Keep on scrolling to find out about our favorite sites for recycled/upcycled fashions and what we love about each one.
Rebag
Rebag is the destination to buy, sell, and exchange highly-coveted designer handbags and accessories. There are amazing selections from Celine, Chloe, and Fendi in addition to many others. Recently, Nicky Hilton created her own edit with items that are available at Rebag. She shared, "A blue jean Kelly has been on my wish list for forever. It's my favorite shade of blue." And if it's on your list, you can check that out along with Nicky's other picks.
Coach Re(Loved)
E! shoppers know we love shopping at Coach and Coach Outlet. So, of course, Coach's (Re)Loved initiative piqued our interest. You can shop pre-loved Coach bags or you can trade yours in to be recycled or redesigned. There are four different areas to explore. Coach Restored has gently worn bags that have been restored to their original condition. Coach Upcrafted bags have been reworked and reimagined to create new items that are one-of-a-kind. Coach Vintage is exactly what it sounds like, vintage bags that are in excellent condition. Coach Remade includes bags that have been rescued, deconstructed, and remade into new creations. Whatever you decide to do, there are plenty of options to help "create a less wasteful way of doing things."
ThredUp
If you are looking for amazing deals on pre-owned clothes, handbags, and accessories, thredUP is worth checking out. Seriously though, keep looking at the site because they have discount codes all the time.
They have great options for women, kids, maternity, and plus sizes from so many of your favorite brands, including Free People, Coach, Madewell, BCBG, Lululemon, J.Crew, Ann Taylor LOFT, and Lilly Pulitzer. Currently, we have our eyes on these Lilly Pulitzer palazzo pants.
Urban Renewal
If you love shopping at Urban Outfitters, check out Urban Renewal, which is their "way of making old new again." Urban Renewal repurposes and reinvents sustainably-sourced vintage pieces to create items that are totally unique. Every single piece is special and one of a kind. Specifically, we're loving this wrap-around top made from recycled materials.
What Goes Around Comes Around
We love how Shopbop has given us multiple ways to shop. Of course, we adore the selection on the Shopbop site. We recently discovered Shopbop's curated Amazon collection, which has so many fashionable pieces at great prices. Those aren't the only ways to get styles from Shopbop though. Shopbop's What Goes Around Comes Around has a selection of pre-owned pieces (that are typically hard to find) from Chanel, Hermes, Celine, and Louis Vuitton among other designers.
StockX
If you just missed out on a sneaker drop or if you regret not buying a piece that you had your eye on, you need to head over to StockX. At this moment, we're obsessing over these pink Nike Air Force Ones. StockX is also a must-shop site for handbags, streetwear, watches, collectibles, and electronics.
Outerknown
Surf legend Kelly Slater started Outerknown, which is a clothing brand that prioritizes sustainability and style. 100% of their swim trunks are made from recycled or renewable fibers and 90% of the fibers used to make all of thier products are organic, recycled, or regenerated, with promises to continue improving their sustainability efforts.
Vestiaire Collective
Warning: you may become obsessed with Vestiaire Collective. The site adds more than 3,000 items to its selection every single day. All of the highly-coveted items are carefully curated and quality checked by a team of experts to guarantee authenticity. You can buy and sell clothes, bags, and jewelry from Tory Burch, Balenciaga, Gucci, and Michael Kors among others. The site also has 24-hour flash deals. Right now, we are eying this Burberry jacket to wear in the fall.
Ebay
We all know that Ebay is a resale site, but you if you're looking for items from your favorite fashion brands, Ebay is the place to go. You can set alerts to receive notifications whenever there are new items on sale from your favorite brands in your size(s), which is such a game-changer because that means you don't need to keep logging in all the time and hitting refresh. We're into this J.Crew tweed blazer at the moment, but there are so many great selections from your go-to designers.
Etsy
We love Etsy for so many reasons. They have amazing pop culture-inspired gifts and made-to-order items, but have you checked out Etsy's vintage section? There are some truly special, one-of-a-kind finds, including modern fashion and pieces from decades ago. Specifically, we're loving this peach wrap dress from the 1970s.
