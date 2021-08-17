Scott Disick Dishes on His Favorite In Common Beauty Products and Doing Penelope's Hair

We interviewed Scott Disick because we think you'll like his picks. The products shown are from the celebrity's own product line/ a brand he is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Scott Disick is one of the few people who can pull off any hairstyle. He has slicked his hair back, let it grow out, buzzed his hair, dyed it blonde, and it just always works for him. That's why it makes so much sense for the entrepreneur to add haircare to his business ventures. He went from being a fan of IN COMMON Beauty products to joining the company as a partner.
IN COMMON is a company that celebrates authenticity and individuality, with products that work for all hair types and textures. The brand is unique because the products take a "skincare for haircare" approach, focusing on hair health, hydration, and repair.
"Today, men have changed the way they care for themselves – from their daily grooming routines, to the non-traditional products they use every day. To meet this change, I wanted to partner with IN COMMON. I've been a friend of the brand for years and this partnership was a long time coming," Scott shared via press release. Additionally, Lord Disick spoke to E! News about joining the company and why he loves the products.
E!: Tell us about IN COMMON BEAUTY and why you decided to become a partner.
SD: We have a mutual friend, Tev Finger, who is the CEO of Luxury Brand Partners, and we spoke over 6 years ago about doing a project together in the hair space, but it just wasn't the right time. We just recently started reconnecting over the last year and he told me about this new company IN COMMON. I loved the name immediately. Because of the success of my clothing brand, Talentless, I thought it was time to expand and get into something different. I wanted to do something that appealed to both men and women, and hair just seemed like a no-brainer. After doing my research, I found that IN COMMON had some of the best products on the market and all they needed was more marketing, which the Lord specializes in. So, I flew down to Miami to meet them at their offices a few months ago, and now we're in business together and I really couldn't be more excited.
E!: In Common Beauty prides itself on being unique and inclusive for all hair types. What makes this brand different than other haircare brands out there?
SD: The IN COMMON team really prides themselves on developing the best products and I'm excited to let everyone know that we're working on a new series of innovative products for both men and women. I can't give away too much info, but I'm beyond excited for what the future has ins tore for this brand.
E!: You've tried out so many different hairstyles, which is your favorite?
SD: I don't think I have a favorite hairstyle, but I would say the slicked back Gordan Gekko hair from Wall Street seems to be the signature Lord haircut that I really liked.
E!: Do Mason, Penelope, and Reign use the products?
SD: Yeah, they use my products sometimes…if they let me do their hair at all. Penelope is a real girl's girl and she loves to wash, comb, and blow dry her hair every night before bed.
E!: What is your hero product from the brand?
SD: Let's talk about Magic Myst. Obviously, I'm consistently around women every day and I hear about what products work and don't work all the time. This really is the one product that, if I give it to any woman, they absolutely love it, especially because it works for all hair types. It's like magic. Basically, Magic Myst is like infusing the hair with vitamins – it transforms the hair and is the best leave-in detangler.
To find out more about the miraculous Magic Myst and other products from IN COMMON Beauty, keep on scrolling.
IN COMMON Beauty Magic Myst Universal Elixir
IN COMMON Beauty describes this leave-in detangler as "vitamins for your hair" because it "strengthens and restores the hair's unique balance." This one spray gets a lot done, protecting your hair from heat damage, eliminating frizz and flyaways, repairing damage, hydrating your strands, and protecting your locks from water with a high mineral content & heavy metals.
One shopper described it as an "amazing product," writing, "This magical hair product can either help my hair be straight and shiny when I blow dry and straight iron it, or have beachy waves when I let it air dry! Definitely a must have!" Another fan raved, "This is really magic in a bottle. It's great at detangling my waist length curly hair. It leaves my hair healthy looking. The scent is intoxicating. I can refresh my curls in between my hair washing days."
IN COMMON Beauty rystal Cashmere At-Home Kit
This two-step, professional salon treatment has been transformed into an at-home kit that brings you hair back to life. The set includes the Crystal Serum Restructuring Treatment and the Cashmere Fusion Restorative Treatment. Of course, the products pair perfectly together, but you can also use each one on its own.
An IN COMMON Beauty shopper described this set as "the best product I've ever used," which is some very major praise. She insisted, "My hair FEELS AND LOOKS like real hair again. I'm beyond satisfied and pleased and will be buying this again and trying out you're other products as well. Thank you to the In Common ladies for bringing this to us at home."
Another fan gushed, "I wasn't sure what to really expect or how much it would actually help but it was amazing! My hair was previously so damaged from bleaching and dying, it was just dried out and brittle, but this treatment brought it back to life! It feels so much stronger, shiny and thick again, which my hair hasn't been like since I first started dying it 9 years ago! Amazing products!!"
IN COMMON Beauty Clear Haze Universal Shampoo
The Clear Haze Universal Shampoo purifies, illuminates, and detoxifies your hair, without weighing it down. The gentle cleanser balances moisture to promote healthy hair growth.
"Best shampoo hands down. I love this shampoo it's light weight and foamy and smells good," an IN COMMON Beauty shopper said. Someone else insisted, "I've never used a foam cleansing shampoo before this, and, I tell you, it's a game changer. I literally don't think I could use anything else. It smells salon fresh and it cleans so gently too."
IN COMMON Beauty Mojave Rain Moisturizing Enhancer
If your hair is in need of some moisture, check out the IN COMMON Beauty Mojave Rain Moisturizing Enhancer. The in-shower hair treatment protects and softens your tresses after cleansing. After you shampoo, gently remove excess water from your strands. Then, spray this on your hair and let it stay in your hair for at least three minutes before you rinse it out.
One customer review said "I am obsessed with this hair mask shampoo combo! My hair needed this so badly and I cannot express how amazing it makes my hair feel. Also it smells amazing and I feel so refreshed after hair washing." Another shared, "My hair is even softer than before and tangles less, which means less brushing."
IN COMMON Beauty Velvet Cloud Universal Mask
Skip the conditioner and opt for the Velvet Cloud Universal Mask instead. It's rich, yet lightweight, nourishing dry strands, repair damage, and preventing future split ends.
One customer shared that she loves using the mask along with her other products from the brand, writing, "I was so excited to get my goodies and they did not disappoint! After one use of the Clear Haze, Static Silk and Velvet Cloud I can tell a major difference in my hair! It's silky, frizz free and feels so much lighter. Add in my favorite Magic Mist and you can't go wrong. Highly recommend these products!"
IN COMMON Beauty Deluxe Smoothing System
If you want to try out the products and save some money, buy the IN COMMON Beauty bundles. This one includes the Clear Haze Universal Shampoo, Static Silk Smoothing Enhancer, and the Velvet Cloud Universal Mask.
