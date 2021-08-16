Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson Break Up

Watch : Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor Get Cozy at Wimbledon

Live from New York, it's time to (sadly) announce another celebrity breakup.

According to a source, Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson have broken up close to four months after stepping out together and unofficially confirming their romance.

"The long distance made it very difficult," a source shared with E! News. "They had fun, but it wasn't sustainable being so far apart. It was great while it lasted, but they both agreed it was best to move on."

Although the Bridgerton star and Saturday Night Live comedian never followed Hollywood standards by going Instagram official or walking a red carpet together, the couple couldn't help but get the Internet buzzing with their rare outings.

In fact, many won't forget their first public event together at Wimbledon where they cheered on England. Phoebe was photographed hugging Pete and putting her head on his shoulder while they watched tennis star Roger Federer‘s match against U.K. player Cameron Norrie.