Elliot Page Showcases Abs in New Shirtless Selfie

Elliot Page is keeping fit as he continues his hot boy summer.
On Friday, Aug. 13, the 34-year-old Umbrella Academy star showcased his six-pack abs in a shirtless mirror selfie on his Instagram Story. Elliot captioned the post, "TGIF."
The Juno actor showcased a similar photo of his athletic body on Instagram on May, writing, "Trans bb's first swim trunks." He added the hashtags "#transjoy" and "#transisbeautiful."
Elliot came out as a transgender man on social media last December. This past March, he told TIME magazine that he had undergone top surgery. In April, he spoke to Oprah Winfrey about his transition on her Apple TV+ show The Oprah Conversation.
When asked what part of it has brought him the most joy, Elliot said, "Getting out of the shower and the towel's around your waist and you're looking at yourself in the mirror and you're just like, 'There I am.' And I'm not having the moment where I'm panicked."
He continued, getting emotional, "It's being able to touch my chest and feel comfortable in my body for the- probably the first time. Tears of joy."
Next weekend, on Aug. 22, Elliot, an outspoken advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community, will be honored at the 2021 Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival.
"It gives me great honor to be the recipient of this year's Outfest Annual Achievement Award and represent the LGBTQ+ community," the star said in a statement. "Now more than ever, it is so important for our voices to be amplified and represented in film and media, and for people to hear our stories."