Elliot Page Celebrates Wearing His “First Swim Trunks” in New Poolside Photo

Watch : Elliot Page Says Top Surgery Was "Lifesaving"

Elliot Page is ready for a hot boy summer!

Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, the Umbrella Academy star marked a major milestone in his transition—by wearing his first pair of swim trunks!

Elliot, 34, shared a poolside pic on Monday, May 24, that showed himself beaming, while dipping his toes in the water. Wearing a baseball cap, sunglasses and red swim shorts, he wrote, "Trans bb's first swim trunks."

The Juno actor added the happy hashtags "#transjoy" and "#transisbeautiful."

He came out as transgender last December, writing at the time, "I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self."

With his latest summer-ready photo, Elliot showed off both his smile and his six-pack. It prompted a flood of messages from his Hollywood admirers, with his Umbrella Academy co-stars hyping him up. Justin Cornwell teased, "Dude I see why you crushed me on that workout!" Justin H. Min said, "okkk summer ready."