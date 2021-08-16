White Lotus Style Guide: Beachy Chic Looks You Need for Your Next Vacay

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The White Lotus season finale is tonight and we cannot wait for all the drama that is sure to unfold. Besides finding out who dies at the fictional Hawaiian resort, we are so excited to see the fashion.
Between Tanya's embellished kaftans, Paula's unbothered eclectic style, Nicole's rich mom fits and Shane's preppy polo shirts, The White Lotus perfectly captures the various styles one would see at a tropical resort. Since the show is the closest we are getting to Hawaii this summer, we rounded up 13 beachy chic finds inspired by the show that we would wear on our next vacay.
Scroll below for our picks!
Sally Underwire Ring Top
This stylish bikini is similar to the one Rachel, who is played by Alexandra Daddario, wears to the pool in the first episode. Pretty fitting for her honeymoon!
Kristen Swing Dress
Shane's mom "Kitty" reps a few Lilly Pulitzer frocks during her unexpected visit to the The White Lotus. This dress is perfect for luaus and taking family pictures during your tropical vacation.
Rage Against The Machine 'Original Logo' T-Shirt
Paula wears a nearly identical t-shirt in one of the episodes. You can definitely embody her rebellious spirt when wearing this.
Camilla Wild Child Leopard-Print Kaftan Dress
You can't deny Tanya is the kaftan queen! She dons a few embellished dresses by Camilla similar to this one.
Coolibar UPF 50+ Women's Blake Elegant Floppy Sun Hat
Nicole and Tanya both know how to rock a floppy sun hat. This hat offers the perfect amount of sun protection without sacrificing style.
Slim Palm Print Linen Short Sleeve Shirt
Whether you love or hate Jake Lacey's character "Shane," you have to admit he nails the "East Coast boy goes on a tropical vacation" look. This shirt is similar to the palm leaf short sleeve he wore one morning at breakfast.
Gisele Relaxed Short PJ Set
We are pretty sure these are the exact same pajamas Rachel reps in the show. We love how they offer a cool-to-the-touch feel for hot summer nights.
Hand-Woven 18 Inch Semi Precious Red Coral Chips Strand Statement Necklace by AudreyjewelryB
Kitty loved her coral necklaces, and we don't blame her. You can dress them up or down depending on the occasion.
Rujuta Sheth Marie Cinch Kaftan Dress
Both Nicole and Paula rock some pretty amazing caftans and swim cover-ups in the first season. If you have an upcoming trip planned, we recommend packing this colorful dress.
Seraphina Floral One Piece Swimsuit - Sweet Pea
Olivia wears a similar Frankies Bikinis cut-out floral one-piece in the show. This one is a must whether you're headed to your local beach or to a luxury resort in Hawaii.
