Kailyn Lowry Sets the Record Straight on Speculation She's Back Together With Javi Marroquin

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin are in a much better place than they were a year ago—but that doesn't mean they're dating.

Speculation about the nature of the Teen Mom stars' relationship went into overdrive when Kailyn shared a photo of Javi's phone, which was connected to her car, on her Instagram Story, according to InTouch.

However, Kailyn's rep shared a statement to E! News denying any romantic feelings between the exes. "Kail and Javi are NOT back together, but they are very dedicated to a positive and healthy co-parenting relationship for their son, Lincoln," the rep said. "They are both heavily involved in his football activities, and this has resulted in them spending more time together."

The rep continued, "Kail is happy that they are in this place as friends because a positive co-parenting relationship is a win for everyone involved."

Kailyn and Javi have co-parented Lincoln since finalizing their divorce in 2016.