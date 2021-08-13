How Chrissy Teigen's Latest Cookbook Pays Special Tribute to Her Late Son Jack

Watch : Chrissy Teigen Gets Emotional Over Fan Mail After Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen's late son Jack remains at the heart of her personal and professional endeavors.

Close to a year after she and John Legend endured a painful pregnancy loss, Chrissy is ensuring Jack has a page dedicated to his memory in her upcoming cookbook, Cravings: All Together.

The third installment in her cookbook series, out Oct. 12, features a simple yet poignant tribute, which Chrissy shared a photo of to her Instagram Story on Aug. 12. As show below, the words "For Jack" are printed across a snapshot of cookies.

In an Instagram post announcing her latest endeavor, Chrissy said working on the cookbook "quite literally saved me." As she described, "I didn't have a theme in mind when we made this book - all I knew was I wanted a bright new energy, but I also needed comfort. I wanted to make recipes that would be timeless, food that brings joy to your belly, your household, those around you."