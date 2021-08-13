Kevin Hart's Awkward Exchange With Don Cheadle About His Age Might Just Make You Cringe

Watch : Kevin Hart Reveals Why He's the Perfect Action Star

Age might be nothing but a number, but we have a feeling Kevin Hart will be less inclined to share his feelings about that number in the future.

On a recent episode of his new Peacock talk show Hart to Heart, the 42-year-old comedian welcomed Don Cheadle, and a clip from their chat went viral on Thursday, Aug. 12. In the footage, the interview appeared to go wildly off the rails for a moment after Don didn't appreciate the host's reaction to his age.

At one point, Don discussed the passage of time and said candidly, "And me, you know, I'm 56 years old..." This led Kevin to interrupt him by enthusiastically saying, "Damn!"

Immediately, the Hotel Rwanda performer went silent and appeared disgusted as he looked in Kevin's direction, leading to a moment where neither star was saying a word. Finally, Kevin spoke up by somberly offering, "I'm sorry. I'm sorry because it was a thought..."