Gingham Style: How to Put an Unexpected Twist on the Celeb-Worn Print

Gingham is a classic that never goes out of style, but it's been especially popular with celebs recently. And there are just so many different ways to wear the print at every price point. Reese Witherspoon might as well be the queen of gingham, recently rocking a blue and white top and a pink gingham dress in addition to the other stylish gingham pieces that are available from her clothing line Draper James.

Mindy Kaling wore a two-piece blue and white gingham look. Dua Lipa put a streetwear spin on gingham with a red cropped jacket. Miranda Kerr looked radiant in a blue gingham sundress. Katherine Schwarzenegger and her daughter twinned in pink gingham swimsuits. Kaley Cuoco and Unorthodox star Shira Haas wore yellow gingham prints this summer. Hailey Bieber posed in a yellow gingham bikini top for the June 2021 issue of Vogue.

TikTok darling Charli D'Amelio mixed things up with a purple, gingham mini dress. Kate Upton looked adorable in a green, gingham mini dress. And, of course, you can't forget that classic black and white gingham. Tina Fey opted for black and white pantsuit while Katie Holmes stepped out in a classic summer dress. If you feel inspired to get your gingham on, we found some great pieces for you to shop.