Gingham Style: How to Put an Unexpected Twist on the Celeb-Worn Print

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Gingham is a classic that never goes out of style, but it's been especially popular with celebs recently. And there are just so many different ways to wear the print at every price point. Reese Witherspoon might as well be the queen of gingham, recently rocking a blue and white top and a pink gingham dress in addition to the other stylish gingham pieces that are available from her clothing line Draper James.
Mindy Kaling wore a two-piece blue and white gingham look. Dua Lipa put a streetwear spin on gingham with a red cropped jacket. Miranda Kerr looked radiant in a blue gingham sundress. Katherine Schwarzenegger and her daughter twinned in pink gingham swimsuits. Kaley Cuoco and Unorthodox star Shira Haas wore yellow gingham prints this summer. Hailey Bieber posed in a yellow gingham bikini top for the June 2021 issue of Vogue.
TikTok darling Charli D'Amelio mixed things up with a purple, gingham mini dress. Kate Upton looked adorable in a green, gingham mini dress. And, of course, you can't forget that classic black and white gingham. Tina Fey opted for black and white pantsuit while Katie Holmes stepped out in a classic summer dress. If you feel inspired to get your gingham on, we found some great pieces for you to shop.
Draper James Natalie Sweatshirt in Gingham
This gingham sweatshirt from Reese Witherspoon's brand Draper James is available in pink, navy, light blue, and yellow.
Draper James Reba Flutter Wrap Dress in Gingham Seersucker
Reese's brand has so many adorable gingham finds, especially this pink flutter dress.
Boohoo Gingham Tie Shoulder Plunge Maxi Dress
You can dress this gingham maxi dress up or down, effortlessly taking you from morning to night in pink, yellow, or black gingham prints.
Free People Honey Pleated Skirt
This Free People gingham mini is available in a few different colors. It's the perfect transitional piece to wear from summer into fall. Just pair it with some boots, tights, or a leather jacket and you'll be ready for cool weathe.
Allegra K Women's A-Line Vintage Gingham Check Dress
You're going to want this vintage-looking dress in every color.
Southern Tide Gingham Bandeau Bikini Top & High-Rise Bikini Bottoms
This bikini set is just so perfect for summer. The top's straps are adjustable and removable so you can get the most personalized fit possible. The bottoms are high-rise with full coverage at the back.
J. Crew Printed Road Trip Sneakers
These neon pink gingham sneakers are too cute to pass up, especially at this sale price.
BP Smocked Gingham Crop Tank & Ruffle Trim Gingham Cotton Shorts
A two-piece outfit is always so clutch because you don't have to put in any effort planning your look. Plus, it just doesn't get any cuter than this pink crop top and ruffled shorts pairing.
Row A Gingham Smocked Romper
This sunny, yellow romper is the ultimate summer outfit.
Madewell Gingham Jacquard Tank Top & Gingham Jacquard Biker Shorts
Bring the gingham trend to the gym with this a top and biker shorts from Madewell.
Gingham Weekender Tote
These tote bags are great for your next weekend away.
Camixa Women's Gingham Shirt Checkered Casual Long Sleeve Button Down Plaid Top
You can never go wrong with a gingham button-up shirt. You can roll the sleeves up in warm weather and roll them back down when it starts to get chilly out. This one is available in a few different colors.
Amazon Essentials Women's Belice Ballet Flat
These ballet flats have more than 19,200 five-star reviews from happy Amazon shoppers.
Alo Vapor Splendor Gingham Bra & Vapor High-Waist Gingham Shorts- 2 Piece Set
This gingham workout set is engineered to lift, sculpt, contour & smooth. It's available in two shades of pink and a beautiful light blue.
If you're looking for more celeb-inspired fashions, check out the lime green trend that Hailey, Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kate Middleton, Queen Elizabeth II, and Kendall Jenner recently rocked.