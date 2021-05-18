How to Rock the Lime Green Trend at Every Price Point

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Don't be afraid to embrace bright colors. Yes, black always works, but why not branch out and go neon? Recently, Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian impressed in lime green dresses. Hailey Bieber, Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth II wore bright green blazers. Sister Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner sported vibrant green athletic apparel.
Sometimes, we don't have the budget to sport celebrity-inspired fashion trends. But, thankfully, we found lime green dresses, tops, pants, shoes, swimwear, activewear, handbags, outerwear, hair accessories, and even blankets and pillows within a wide range of prices. Keep on scrolling to see our favorite neon-hued picks.
Beverly Appeal Blazer Coat
You'd stand out in any crowd if you pair this blazer with a white t-shirt and denim shorts. Or anything else in your wardrobe.
Meyeeka Womens Scoop Neck Cut Out Front Lace Up Back High Cut Monokini
Personalize this bathing suit to get your best fit. The straps are adjustable, there's a lace-up tie in the back, and there are removable padded cups. If you adore this swimsuit, you're not the only one, 6,200+ Amazon customers gave this one a perfect 5-star review.
Neon Green 1 Inch Fabric Turban Knot Headband
If you're not quite ready for a lime green outfit, ease into the trend by wearing a headband.
Anthropologie Cropped Flare Pants
These bright pants have a flared leg and cropped hem, which makes them ideal for warm weather.
Free People V Easy Tee
You can wear this lightweight t-shirt on its own or you can layer it with other pieces that are already in your closet.
Topshop Front Ruche Midi Dress in Lime
This square neck dress is ideal for warm weather days. The lime green frock can be styled in many ways. Pair it with flat sandals, heels, or even your favorite sneakers.
Lulus Major Cutie Lime Green Ribbed Tie-Back Bodycon Mini Dress
From the front, this mini dress stands out for its vibrant hue. Plus, the back has a large cutout in the back, accented with an adorable scarf tie.
BP Knit Joggers
These joggers are comfortable if you're lounging around the house and they're adorable to wear when you're out and about.
OMKAGI Women's 2 Pieces Bandeau Bikini Swimsuits
$19 for a two-piece swimsuit that got 8,000+ 5-star reviews on Amazon? Yeah, this is a tough one to pass up. Plus, the strapless bandeau top has removable padding and that high-cut bottom is just so timeless.
Longhui Bedding Cotton Cable Green Knit Throw Blanket
Bring the trend to your home life with this cozy throw blanket.
Alo Airbrush Real Bra Tank
We love a two-in-one product. This is a tank top, obviously, but there's also a supportive shelf-bra built into the shirt. Its made from moisture-wicking fabric to keep you cool and comfortable when you're active.
Millffy Women's Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Flip Flop
These slippers are not just for spending time around the home. They have a waterproof and anti-slip sole, which means they're great for outdoor use too. Additionally, the plush slippers have a memory foam insole to help your feet relax while providing support.
Lulus All in Motion Lime Green Tie-Strap Maxi Dress
This trendy dress is lightweight and comfortable.
SheIn Fold Pleated Tailored Pants
How chic are these pants? The tailoring, the high waistline, and the gorgeous color make them a must-have purchase.
JLo Jennifer Lopez Prina Sandal
Brighten up your ensemble with a green pair of JLO Jennifer Lopez sandals.
Ankate Custom Lime Green Bag
Choose between a crossbody, hobo bag, shoulder bag, and other styles all in a lime green hue.
Free People Emily Midi Dress in Lime Green
A 58% discount is just too good to pass up. This Free People dress is so simple, but so stylish.
Kenz Laurenz Scrunchies for Hair - 2 Velvet Hair Ties
Yes, scrunchies are an everyday essential, but that doesn't mean they need to be boring. Why not go for neon green and velvet?
Skechers Uno- Night Shades
Wearing a fun pair of sneakers is the perfect motivation to stay on top of your fitness routine, right?
MIULEE Pack of 2 Luxury Faux Fur Throw Pillow Cover
These pillow cases are super soft and the vibrant color is the perfect way to change up your décor with minimal effort.
Alo 7/8 High-Waist Checkpoint Legging
There's nothing wrong with a pair of black leggings, but why not switch things up with these green apple leggings from Alo? They're high-waisted and they have a drawstring in addition to side pockets. They're made from moisture-wicking fabric to keep you dry and comfortable when you hit the gym.
Anthropologie Fletcher Shirt Jacket
These breezy jacket is ideal for those not-so-sunny days and cool summer nights.
Reebok Cardi Coated Reebok Club C Sneaker
These candy-coated sneakers will give you an extra lift and a lot of shine.
