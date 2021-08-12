Watch Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's Daughter Hilariously Crash Their Interview

Al Roker had an unexpected visitor during his Today talk with Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard.
One of the couple's children interrupted the interview with a gentle knock. "We've got a child at the door," Bell said, with Shepard adding, "Even though they know they can't come up here."
The parents to daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, then stepped to the side to see what their little one needed.
"'We're on TV right now. We're on the news,'" Bell said she explained to the child. "And she said, 'OK.'"
The reason for the hilarious intrusion? "This I'm sure is about the doll's birthday," the actress continued. "It's her doll's birthday and now we have to order a cake. She's taking it very seriously."
Luckily, Roker didn't take the moment too seriously and laughed off the whole thing.
Bell and Shepard didn't reveal which of their daughters was at the door and the young crasher was never seen on camera.
This should come as no surprise to the duo's fans. After all, Bell, 41, and Shepard, 46, have frequently spoken about how they try to maintain their kids' privacy and shield them from the limelight. They led the "No Kids Policy" to help protect celebrity children from paparazzi and cover up their daughters' faces when posting pictures on social media.
"My feeling is that I chose a career in the public eye," Bell shared with Romper last year. "I chose to be quoted, I chose to have my picture taken. I don't know them yet. I don't know if they will want that. So I really don't have the right to choose for them."
But that doesn't mean she's opposed to talking about her family. In fact, Bell and Shepard frequently share their relatable parenting moments.
"As open as we are, we've agreed to a certain amount of openness. And the rest is ours," the Veronica Mars star explained to Today's Meredith Sinclair at the 2018 Mom 2.0 Summit. "And it will stay ours."
