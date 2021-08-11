Machine Gun Kelly Reveals Dramatic Head Tattoo as He Shaves His Hair Off

Watch : Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Reach Full Circle Moment

If you were to say Machine Gun Kelly needs to get his hair under control, that would be a bald-faced lie.

The 31-year-old rapper posted a photo to social media on Tuesday, Aug. 10 revealing he had recently shaved off all his signature blonde locks. This is quite the identity shift, given that his Instagram bio simply reads, "the Blonde Don."

This pic showed off a prominent tattoo on the top of his head, which can be seen in the screenshot below.

His social media post was part of an effort to promote his music video for the first single from his upcoming album, Born With Horns. The video, directed by Cole Bennett, drops Wednesday, Aug. 11, and MGK captioned his post, "i shaved my head for this @_ColeBennett_ 'papercuts' tomorrow 9pm."

That said, his fans appeared to be skeptical that the hairstyle change is real, with one fan writing, "don't lie we know it's a bald cap."