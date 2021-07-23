Machine Gun Kelly Slams "Trash" Movie He and Megan Fox Co-Star in After Skipping Premiere

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox met on the set of Midnight In the Switchgrass, but if you asked the rapper, that's probably the only good thing to come out of the project.
The artist made his opinion known on Twitter, writing in a shady tweet, "if i don't talk or tweet about a movie i'm barely in it's because it's [trash can emoji]."
Fans quickly came to the conclusion he was talking about Midnight in the Switchgrass, which was directed and produced by LaLa Kent's fiancé Randall Emmett. It's the rapper's newest movie, though he's uncredited on IMDb.
MGK's girlfriend Megan also starred in the Bruce Willis film, but has yet to publicly share her thoughts on the movie.
The pair skipped out on the Los Angeles premiere of the detective thriller, with Megan citing a rise in COVID-19 cases as her reason for missing the event on July 23.
LaLa seemingly dissed Megan for skipping out on the event by posting an Instagram photo of herself in which covered Megan's face on the Midnight in the Switchgrass poster. She also blocked out the Transformers actress' name with the caption, "So excited for this!"
On Thursday, July 22, Megan put rumors of tension to rest in a statement to USA Today, saying, "I really like Lala, so I can't imagine she would be trying to do anything negative like that. She's a lovely person."
LaLa reiterated that there was no bad blood between her and Megan in her own statement to the publication, saying that her mom took the photo. "In no way was it meant to shade anyone. I like Megan; she has been nothing but kind to me," LaLa said in part. "I'm grateful she supported Randall in his directorial debut. I'm very proud of them both."
Similarly, Randall had nothing but positive things to say about Megan and MGK when he spoke to Yahoo Entertainment in a recent interview. "They're both incredible actors, and their chemistry was flawless," he shared. "I was just looking at them and thinking, 'Wow, that was a great scene,' but didn't really think about anything else."
However, Megan told USA Today she's not interested in watching the movie to see how her and MGK's scenes turned out. As she put it, "That's just something we were living in, so much has happened since... The question of, 'Did we have chemistry onscreen?' isn't necessary, because chemistry has gotten us this far."