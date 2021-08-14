Shenae Grimes Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Josh Beech

Shenae Grimes is now a mom of two!
The former 90210 actress just gave birth to her second child and first son with husband Josh Beech on Friday, Aug. 13, officially making her a mother of two. She shared the announcement on Instagram a day later, alongside photos of their baby boy and a pic of herself breastfeeding him in the hospital.
"Kingsley Taylor Beech," Shenae wrote. "Our littlest one made a safe and healthy arrival into the world on Friday the 13th, in true Beech fam fashion! Needless to say, our hearts are bursting with love and gratitude. Me and the babe are both doing incredibly well and look forward to settling in at home soon!"
Josh commented, "Woohooo!!! Beautiful beautiful beautiful. Love youuuuuuu."
Shenae first announced the news of her second pregnancy on Valentine's Day this year, saying, "Here we go again!!!"
The star continued, "We're feeling incredibly blessed to be growing our family and this gift truly couldn't have come at a better time. We've just settled into our new house and it really feels like home now."
She gave an inside scoop on how her daughter Bowie, 2, was feeling about no longer being the baby of the family, too.
"Bowie is absolutely itching for a little sibling to play with and look out for," Shenae said. "And as for @joshbeech and I, we are teammates in this life and we've shown ourselves how incredibly strong and capable we are after tackling our recent cross-country move... in a car... with a toddler and a dog... during a pandemic. So bring it on, Baby Beech #2! We're ready for ya!!!"
The Unzipped podcast co-host continued, "Thanks to those sending well wishes + congrats. We appreciate and love you."
Her announcement post included snapshots from a glamorous maternity shoot, in which she posted with her baby bump exposed. She donned a full face of makeup and wore her brunette hair in curls that framed her face.
The second pic showed Bowie on her back, while sucking her thumb, and Shenae cradling her pregnant stomach.
Shenae's first pregnancy announcement came back in May 2018.
"I feel like being a father was something Josh was put on this planet to do, and I'm thrilled that we're welcoming a daughter because I know how special the bond between my mum and I has always been," the former Degrassi actress told People at the time. "She is such an incredible mama to me and I'm so excited to share everything she's instilled in me and taught me with our baby girl!"