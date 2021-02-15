Shenae Grimes Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Watch : E!'s First "Beverly Hills, 90210" Set Visit: E! News Rewind

Shenae Grimes chose a perfect day to announce the expansion of her family.

The 31-year-old 90210 alum shared via Instagram on Sunday, Feb. 14 that she and husband Josh Beech are expecting their second child. She posted a solo baby bump photo, in addition to a sweet pic of their 2-year-old daughter Bowie sucking her thumb while holding onto her mom's back.

"Here we go again!!!" the actress wrote in the Valentine's Day post. "We're feeling incredibly blessed to be growing our family and this gift truly couldn't have come at a better time. We've just settled into our new house and it really feels like home now. Bowie is absolutely itching for a little sibling to play with and look out for. And as for @joshbeech and I, we are teammates in this life and we've shown ourselves how incredibly strong and capable we are after tackling our recent cross-country move... in a car... with a toddler and a dog... during a pandemic. So bring it on, Baby Beech #2! We're ready for ya!!!"