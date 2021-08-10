Bachelor NationKylie JennerCelebs on VacationShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Wrapping Their Arms Around Each Other Is a Golden Moment

Over the weekend, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde proved their summer romance is stronger than ever during an afternoon outing in Los Angeles.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde looking happier than ever? It's just a sign of the times.

Over the weekend, the couple stepped out in Los Angeles where they enjoyed lunch and an afternoon stroll.

To nobody's surprise, Harry made a fashion statement in a Beastie Boys T-shirt, ripped jeans and rimmed sunglasses. As for Olivia, she wore ripped black denim pants and a white button-down blouse.

While the couple looked fashionable as always, it's their body language that will really delight fans. Olivia couldn't hide her grin as Harry wrapped his arms around her. And as it turns out, the actress may have another reason to smile. According to an insider, the pair will both be in Los Angeles for the immediate future.

"Olivia will be filming Babylon in the next few weeks. Harry will be with her in Los Angeles," a source close to the actress shared with E! News. "They are very supportive of each other's careers and want to be together wherever they can. They seem very happy and have a great relationship. They have a close circle of friends and a fun social life too."

photos
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's Italian Vacation

Our insider continued, "They like simple things like going out to eat or visiting friend's houses. They click and they just want to be together. They make each other a priority no matter what. It's not hard because they are crazy about each other."

Ever since the pair confirmed their romance in January when they attended the wedding of Harry's manager Jeff Azoff together, Harry and Olivia have traveled the world and created quite the love story. Take a trip down memory lane with their romance rewind.

Backgrid
Season of Love

In August 2021, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were able to enjoy a break from working and spend quality time in Los Angeles. "They both enjoy a quiet life at home," a source previously shared of the couple. "They cook, watch movies, play games and hang out with friends. They keep it simple and it works."

Madsea / BACKGRID
Summer Sparks

Talk about a summer to remember! In July 2021, Harry and Olivia got fans freaking out when they enjoyed an unforgettable trip to Italy. "They visited Porto Ercole and Argentario where they rented a yacht and cruised the sea. They swam and laid out on the deck making out and holding each other close," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "They were always very affectionate—kissing, hugging and holding each other at all times." 

MADSEA / BACKGRID
Jump for Joy

"They looked like they were having an amazing vacation and only had eyes for each other," an eyewitness recalled of the PDA-filled getaway in Italy. "They couldn't get enough of being together and showing off their love."

BACKGRID
Gift of Time

After attending a friend's wedding, Harry and Olivia spent quality time together in Santa Barbara, Calif. They were spotted with a group of friends including the bride and groom. 

Backgrid
Confirmed!

The former One Direction singer and actress confirmed romance rumors in January 2021 when they held hands at the wedding of Jeff Azoff, who serves as Harry's manager, and Glenne Christiaansen. "They shared a room and did everything together," an insider shared. "They had a great time and are very happy."

BACKGRID
Snapped on Set

Back in November 2020, Harry was spotted visiting fellow cast member and director Olivia's trailer on the set of the 1950s-era movie Don't Worry Darling. Little did fans know that it was a sign of much more to come for this famous pair. 

