Eliza Dushku Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Peter Palandjian

Eliza Dushku is now a mom of two!
The Bring It On actress celebrated the arrival of her second child on Instagram on Monday, Aug. 9. "Welcoming our beautiful son, 'Bodan,' this week has been a journey in & of itself," she captioned her post.
"Gratitude & joy! These boys give life new horizons," she continued, also mentioning her other son Philip 'Bourne,' "Bourne & Bodie: #Boston brothers."
The star then thanked "all out there who support & love" her and her husband, Peter Palandjian, who is the CEO of Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation. Eliza, 40, also offered an inside look at her pregnancy experience, which included photos from a glamorous maternity photoshoot.
One picturesque moment showed a then-pregnant Eliza strolling through nature as she cradled her baby bump. Another featured Eliza and Peter gazing into each other's eyes, followed by a black and white photo of baby Bodan's tiny feet.
Eliza had announced her second pregnancy on Feb. 27 with an Instagram post saying, "Mama x 2..."
The actress' Bring It On co-star Gabrielle Union celebrated the happy news by commenting with red heart emojis on the post. Director Kevin Smith also joined in on sending Eliza support, commenting, "Another l'il DuckShoot! The world needs more of you, E!"
Eliza welcomed her first baby in August 2019 after sharing her pregnancy news with the world earlier in the year. "We're just very excited," she said about her first pregnancy. "We just got married in August. It's a special year for us."
Following a one-year engagement, Eliza and Peter, who has four children from a previous relationship, tied the knot at the Boston Public Library in 2018.