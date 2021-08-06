Watch a Steamy Game of Truth or Dare Spark New Alliances on Love Island

Watch : Exclusive: "Love Island" Sneak Peek

Kissing and telling.

We can't keep this Love Island USA drama straight, but one thing is for certain: There are a few love triangles brewing during tonight's all-new episode, airing Aug. 6, and that may even change who's on the chopping block. An exclusive first look clip shows the season three stars playing a steamy game of Truth or Dare—with dangerous consequences.

"Casey, I dare you to kiss Elly," newcomer Bailey says. Of course, Casey and Elly make out.

In a confessional, Casey gushes that he's "definitely feeling good" after sealing yet another smooch with love interest Elly. "We've probably shared, like, three kisses," Casey says with a smile.

However, Bailey is relieved that on-again, off-again tryst Korey wasn't around to spot her share some tongue with Jeremy. "Thank God Korey wasn't there," she sighs. "I would have felt really awkward doing that."

And yes, sparks are now flying between Bailey and Jeremy thanks to the dare. "I think that was the highlight of my night," Bailey teases.