You Won't Believe Which OG Gossip Girl Star Returned for the Revival

Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) is out there quaking right now.

The Aug. 5 episode of Gossip Girl featured the first OG star to return to the recently revived series. We're, of course, talking about Yin Chang returning to her role of Nelly Yuki. The new episode reacquaints us with Nelly at a Halloween party, where literal Blair, Chuck, Serena and Dan costumes appear.

We don't know about you, but attending a party where kids are dressed like our high school peers sounds like a twisted circle of Hell to us.

As fans of the original series well know, Nelly was once one of Blair's most loyal minions before turning on the Constance Billard Queen Bee by getting her expelled and stealing her spot at Yale. The last we saw Nelly, she was a Women's Wear Daily reporter writing about Blair's excommunication from Waldorf Designs.

Fast forward to the latest episode of the HBO Max reboot, where Nelly is now an editor for New York Magazine.