Georgina Sparks' Son Just Appeared on the Gossip Girl Reboot and Fans Are Shook

Watch : "Gossip Girl" Reboot Trailer Is Even Steamier Than We Expected

Georgina Sparks is back…sort of.

HBO Max's Gossip Girl surprised fans with its latest episode by bringing back a storyline from the OG series.

As fans may recall, Georgina (Michelle Trachtenberg) gives birth to a son named Milo in season four. While she initially tells Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley) he's the father, she later reveals that Milo is actually the son of a Russian man named Serge, whom she'd met on a plane.

Well, Milo is now 10 years old, and fans are getting to meet him all over again.

In the revival's fourth episode, titled "Fire Walks With Z," Milo (Azhy Robertson) sneaks up on Zoya (Whitney Peak) while she's sitting on the steps of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art and offers to help her after Julien (Jordan Alexander) wages war on her birthday.

"Clearly, you don't know who I am," he says. "My last name is Sparks—really Ivanov. But in this day and age, it's best to leave that out. "

Zoya tries to ignore him, but Milo doesn't give up that easily. "Google is your friend," he continues. "Once you use it, I will be, too."