Ari Fournier Shares Private Pics With Cole Sprouse on His Birthday

Watch : Why Were Paul Rudd & Cole Sprouse Missing From the "Friends" Reunion?

Cole Sprouse's girlfriend, Ari Fournier, is done hiding their love.

The 22-year-old model posted on her Instagram account to celebrate Cole's 29th birthday and shared previously unseen photos of their relationship. "I'm very happy you were born," she wrote. "Happy birthday my love." The first pic showed the couple sitting at a restaurant, with the Riverdale star's arm wrapped around his girlfriend.

The next pic was a selfie of the two blondes in direct sunlight, and another showed Ari kissing Cole while he relaxed on a pool float. The last was of the duo looking off into a gorgeous orange sunrise.

Cole and Ari went public on Feb. 28, when they were spotted holding hands in Vancouver, B.C., where Cole films the CW show. The couple dined at the Gastown restaurant, and Ari was reportedly seen playing with Cole's hair. Their date continued with a walking tour of the city.