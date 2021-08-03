This Is How RHOBH Star Crystal Kung Minkoff Curls Her Hair in Just 3 Minutes

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Before Crystal Kung Minkoff even uttered a single word on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, there was one question that I needed answered: what is her hair routine? Her tresses always have a Kate Middleton-level of volume and bounce; i.e. perfection. Even during the cast trips, her hair looked impeccable, with zero glam squad sightings, which means she styled it herself and that there's hope for all of us watching to do the same. In my head, I predicted a measured list of products and an expensive multi-step regimen recommended by her most-trusted hairstylist. However, it's actually just so simple.
Crystal recently shared her hair insights in an Instagram hair tutorial, admitting, "I don't have any product in my hair or anything like that, but I have really good hair for curling. It always holds." She's follically blessed, that's for sure, but her routine is actually something we can all do at home. Since she doesn't use any products to prep the hair, all you need to know is that she uses the $39 Hot Tools Signature Series Gold Curling Iron with a 1.5-Inch Barrel, which she revealed in the comments section.
She set the timer to film this video for five minutes, and in all honesty she spent two of those minutes sharing commentary and stories about how she learned to do her hair. That means she spent just three minutes curling her entire head of hair to perfection. At one point in the video, with about 95% of her hair curled, Crystal said, "I can't believe I'm already at three minutes," joking, "I talk too much." But, hey, five minutes to completely curl your hair and share some cute stories is time well-spent.
Crystal shared, "I put up my hair and I split the bottom of the back in half. I am going to brush it out and take big chunks of it because I'm lazy. I just have a one-and-a-half-inch barrel [curling iron]. I am gonna put the clasp toward the front, so it rolls backwards. I just spin it and kind of release it so I'm not getting the tips [of hair]." She joked, "I've done this hair for as long as I can remember because I don't know how to do my hair any other way, remarking, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it."
There is nothing that needs to be fixed with this hair routine. Whether you only have three minutes for glam or if you're more chatty and need five minutes, Crystal's hair hacks are must-know information. After all, we all have three minutes to spare, especially if these voluminous curls are the end result. Crystal's tutorial is must-see content and this Hot Tools Signature Series Gold Curling Iron is an immediate "add to cart." To find out more about Crystal's go-to curling tool, keep on scrolling.
Hot Tools Signature Series Gold Curling Iron with a 1.5-Inch Barrel
Crystal isn't the only fan of this curling iron. It has 10,100 5-star reviews from satisfied Amazon customers. The hair tool has a 24K gold-plated barrel with an extra-long cool tip (so you won't burn yourself). This curling iron heats quickly up to 428F and it's ideal for all hair types. The device also has rheostat, which memorizes your favorite heat setting, so you won't have to select that every single time you want to style your hair in three minutes.
And, in just in case you needed a little more convincing to check out the Hot Tools Signature Series Gold Curling Iron with a 1.5-Inch Barrel, here's what other Amazon shoppers had to say about it:
"I've been through a dozen curling irons, and this is The One. I literally get stopped by passers by to ask how I get my hair to look the way it does. Heats quickly, curls last all day, no damage," one person raved.
One customer said, "excellent quality and value. You won't find a better curling iron for the price. These out perform many higher priced curling irons."
Another reviewed, "The 2" barrel gave me the exact waves I was looking for. I'm not very good at styling my hair, especially with curling irons!! However, I watched a quick tutorial on using an iron, and this one delivered exactly what I expected with my limited skills, and was easy to use after I got the hang of it!"
An Amazon shopper gushed, "First of all, the price is amazing but so is the quality! My hair is typically very straight and it holds a curl when I use this iron! It's lightweight and gets hot quickly! The 1-1/4 size created the Perfect wave for my long hair!"
If you're looking for go-to products from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars, here's everything you need to know about the spray-on moisturizer that Kathy Hilton used during a recent episode.