15 Great Home Decor Finds You Won't Believe Are From Kohl's

Revamping your space doesn't have to break the bank!

By Emily Spain Aug 03, 2021 7:00 PMTags
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Your home is more than a place to sleep! It's where you make memories with friends and family, cook meals, relax, and over the past year, it's become your office. Since so much of your day is spent at home, it's important to make sure your house or apartment sparks joys and creativity. One of the best ways to do that is to add decor that speaks to you and your passions!

Whether you're an aspiring plant mom, love the finer things in life or want to turn your space into a cozy sanctuary, we rounded up some home decor finds we think you'll love. Even better, they are all from Kohl's!

For our favorite home decor items from Kohl's, scroll below!

Chic Functional Furniture to Make the Most of Your Space

Sonoma Goods For Life™ Farmhouse Milk Can Ceramic Vase

We love a versatile vase! You can put this on your kitchen table or use it to store your cooking utensils or place a fresh bouquet in it.

$60
$30
Kohl's

Stella & Eve Mango Tree Wood Tray 3-piece Set

This set of trays makes a great gift! Use them to decorate your coffee table or for breakfast in bed on the weekends.

$100
Kohl's

Madison Park Baxter End Table

Thanks to a two-tone finish, you can place this mid-century modern end table in almost any space.

$110
Kohl's

Brightech Hudson 2 Contemporary Hanging Arc Floor Lamp with LED Bulb

Add a modern feel to your space with this hanging arc lamp! It's perfect for cozying up with book at night or simply brightening your room.

$88
Kohl's

Sonoma Goods For Life® Faux Palm in Pot with Stand

Whether you are trying to find a solution for empty space or want to turn your room into a garden, we suggest picking one (or two) of these faux palm plants.

$100
$50
Kohl's

Sonoma Goods For Life® Indoor Outdoor Woven Throw Pillow

We love pillows that can be used outside and inside depending on the season! This one is a must with the tassels.

$25
$15
Kohl's

Scott Living Gold Finish Mirror Decorative Tray Table Decor

Add some luxury to your coffee table with this tray or use it to show off your perfumes or liquor bottles. There are so many ways to style it!

$47
$35
Kohl's

Unique Loom Salle Garnier Sofia Rug

Available in nine colorways, this stain, fade, and shed-resistant rug will help pull together any room that is in need of something extra.

Starting at $60
Kohl's

LumaBase Battery Operated Weatherproof LED Moving Flame Pillar 3-piece Set

Up the cozy factor and ambience of your space with these battery-operated candles! Whether your dinner party is outside or inside, your tablescape will feel that much more intimate.

$95
$67
Kohl's

Stonebriar Collection Rope Knot Bookends 2-piece Set

This knot bookends set will help you display your latest reads.

$55
Kohl's

A&B Home Metro Faux Gilded Decorative Bowl Table Decor

Fill this luxe bowl with apples and fruits or have it stand on its own. It's so chic!

$83
Kohl's

Decor Therapy Green Ceramic Table Lamp

Add a pop of color to your side table or dresser with this lamp! It comes in a few different colors to match your room's theme.

$125
Kohl's

Armen Living Summer Accent Chair

We are obsessed with these modern accent chairs! Great for your office, dining room or living room.

$245
Kohl's

A&B Home Ren Bird Vase Table Decor

Chinoiserie vases will help you make any space feel more elegant.

$74
Kohl's

Mina Victory Distressed Geometric Throw Pillow

Update your couchscape with a few of these colorful pillows

$65
Kohl's

Ready for more home must-haves? Check out Safely's plant-powered home care products that will make cleaning enjoyable.

