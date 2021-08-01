Chic Functional Furniture to Make the Most of Your Space

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Furniture shopping is either your favorite thing or something you dread. While it's exciting to decorate a new space, home purchases aren't necessarily a quick "add to cart" moment. They require a lot of planning, measuring, overthinking and bargain hunting until the wee hours of the morning. If you're working with a small space, furniture shopping can be that much more intense.
After spending our free waking hours scouring the web over the past month trying to furnish our apartment, we have garnered some experience when it comes to finding pieces that are worth the price and precious space in your house. Below, we rounded up our favorite furniture finds from places like Wayfair, Pottery Barn and Amazon that are not only chic but super functional.
Grossi Lift Top Coffee Table with Storage
Get yourself a coffee table that not only functions as storage and a spot to rest your feet, but one that folds out into a standing desk. Perfect for those working from home!
Mr. Kate Moon Upholstered Low Profile Storage Platform Bed
How cute is this bed? We love the modern design and how the blush colorway will compliment almost any bedroom's aesthetic. Even better, there are discrete drawers at the bottom to store extra clothes or bedding essentials.
CHARMAID 3-in-1 Vanity Set with Flip Top Mirror
Using only two feet of your wall space, you'll get a sleek bookshelf, desk and vanity...what more could you want?
Velvet Storage Ottoman Foot Rest
Whether you use this as a vanity seat, foot rest or side table, you'll get so much use out of this velvet ottoman. Plus, there's a storage compartment under the seat.
Holman Handmade Floating Entertaining Shelves
If your pantry is full with food and other kitchen gadgets, these floating shelves will help store and display your wines and glassware in style.
Honbay Modular Sectional Sofa
Not only can you arrange the pieces of this sophisticated yet playful blue couch to fit your space, but you can lift up the seats to store extra blankets, books or anything you don't want your guests to see. If you are skeptical about buying furniture on Amazon, there's tons of reviews for important home purchases like this couch to put you at ease. We were also weary that the prices and fast shipping were too good to be true, but so far we've furnished half of our home with pieces we found on Amazon!
Milliard Table and Chair Set for Kids
Playtime but make it chic! This sleek circular nesting table and chair set is perfect for smaller spaces. After your little ones are done drawing, painting or doing homework just push the chairs in, organize their supplies in the chairs and add a flower vase or lamp on top to really hide the fact it's your kids' craft table.
Super Office L-Shaped Rotatable Writing Table Workstation
One minute it's a work desk, the next it's a modern-looking console table/bookshelf! Talk about the ultimate WFH situation.
Modway Divulge Armchair and Ottoman
Besides the budget-friendly price tag, we love how you can tuck the ottoman under this sleek armchair when you're not using it.
Hashtag Home Chisdock End Table
Take your morning meeting and calls from the comfort of your couch! This end table conveniently slides over the side of your couch, so you can keep your computer, coffee or book close by. Plus, the built-in magazine racks add a nice touch!
Kartell Componibili Set of Drawers
Let's face it, plastic organizers can be an eyesore! This modern set of drawers will keep your paperwork, accessories and other essentials organized while adding a pop of color to your space. Not to mention, it won't take up a lot of space.
Ready for more home must-haves? Check out these Jungalow x Target finds that have us reaching for our credit cards.