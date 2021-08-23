14 Things Every Grown-Up Bedroom Should Have

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Some people say the kitchen is the heart of the home, but our favorite room is the bedroom. It's where you start and end your day, a place for sleep and an escape from the chaos of life. Since the room is so important, it should feel inviting, tranquil and reflective of your needs.

In addition to the basics like a comfortable mattress, pillows and bedding, we rounded up things like a diffuser, satin pillowcases, weighted blankets and black-out curtains to help you get the most out of your dreaming hours. Why? Because you deserve to feel the utmost level of peace when you're in your room.

Below, everything you need to make your bedroom a cozy and zen retreat.