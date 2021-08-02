Coco Austin Reveals Why She Still Breastfeeds Her and Ice-T's 5-Year-Old Daughter Chanel

Watch : Coco Austin Says Chanel Is a "Threenager"

When it comes to breastfeeding, Coco Austin isn't pumping the brakes.

The TV personality has sparked debate over her decision to continue breastfeeding her 5-year-old daughter, Chanel, who she welcomed with longtime husband Ice-T in November 2015. While she's continued to catch flack for the untraditional choice, the 42-year-old mom has made it clear she has no intentions of stopping until her daughter is done.

"Chanel still likes my boob. She's 5 years old," Coco confirmed to Us Weekly. "A lot of people are like, 'Oh, you're not getting the nutrition after 2 years old. Why do it?' And I'm like, My child's eating steak and hamburgers. She just likes a little snack every now and then and more of the bonding between the mother. Why take that away from her?"

While Coco pointed out that she'd stop it if her daughter didn't want to breastfeed anymore, she also acknowledged she wouldn't put an end to that process because of societal expectations. As she put it, "I'm not going to just say, 'No boob!'"