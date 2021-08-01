General Hospital's Jay Pickett Dead at 60 While Filming a Movie

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Hollywood has lost a soap opera legend.

Jay Pickett, who was best known for his roles on Port Charles, General Hospital and Days of Our Lives, died on Friday, July 30 at the age of 60. According to Jim Heffel, Jay's co-star and fellow co-producer on Treasure Valley, he passed away while filming the movie in his home state of Idaho.

"Yesterday I lost a good friend and the world lost a great person," Jim began his Facebook caption on Friday. "Jay Pickett decided to ride off into the Heavens. Jay died sitting on a horse ready to rope a steer in the movie Treasure Valley in Idaho. The way of a true cowboy."

Following the news of the actor's death, the film's director, Travis Mills, offered more insight into Jay's final moments.

"Jay Pickett, our leading man, writer, producer, and creator of this movie passed away suddenly while we were on location preparing to film a scene," a message read on the movie's Facebook page on Sunday, Aug. 1.