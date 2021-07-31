TikTok Star Anthony Barajas Dead at 19 After Movie Theater Shooting

TikTok has lost a rising star.
Anthony Barajas, who accumulated almost a million followers on the social media platform, died after sustaining injuries from a recent movie theater shooting in California, the Corona Police Department confirmed—while also adding that a murder investigation is underway.
The internet personality passed away on Saturday, July 31 at the age of 19.
"The Corona Police Department has been notified that Anthony Barajas passed away early this morning," the police department stated in a press release. "We extend our thoughts and condolences to his family and friends."
On Tuesday, July 27, local law enforcement arrested Joseph Jimenez, 20, for his alleged involvement in the movie theater shooting in Corona, Calif.
Joseph was charged for murder, attempted murder and robbery, per a press release from the Corona Police Department at the time. In Saturday's statement, authorities said they are "working with the Riverside County District Attorney's Office to add an additional count of first-degree murder against Joseph Jimenez."
At this time, Joseph is being held at the Riverside Presley Detention Center on a bail of $2 million.
The movie theater shooting occurred on Monday, July 26 at the Crossings Shopping Center.
Anthony and Rylee Goodrich, 18, attended the 9:35 p.m. showing of The Forever Purge together when the incident took place. NBC News reported theater workers discovered the injured teenagers when they were cleaning up after the film ended.
Law enforcement confirmed that Rylee died on the scene, while Anthony was transported to a local hospital and was placed on life support.
Police previously stated, "Based on statements obtained, there is no known motive and it appears to be an unprovoked attack."
Anthony's last Instagram post was shared on July 22, in which he posed with his mother. His caption read, "Better to lose count while naming your blessings than to lose your blessings to counting your troubles."