20 Questions With Shay Mitchell

1. What song is your all-time summer anthem?

"The Girl from Ipanema" by Stan Getz & João Gilberto [feat. Astrud Gilberto]

2. What would your Real Housewives tagline be?

Can't handle the spice? Get out of my kitchen.

3. If you could have super-power, what would it be and why?

Teletransportation (imagine how much money I'd save on flights)

4. When was the best summer you can remember and why?

The summer after having my daughter and taking her swimming for the first time (yes this was quarantine).

5. Do you have a spirit animal – if so, what and why?

Dolphin! They're so majestic, compassionate and….flipper, duh.

6. Do you have a favorite curse word? What is it and when did you last use it?

I swear way too much. Probably "f--k." Last time I used it? Answering the precious question

7. What was the last thing you Googled?

Flights to Canada to see my gram.

8. What emoji do you use the most?

The red devil emoji.

9. What is your go-to karaoke song?

"Ain't No Mountain High Enough."

10. What is your go-to sunscreen?

I never leave the house without sunscreen so have literally tried them all but lately I have been into the Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen.