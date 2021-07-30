Steven Spielberg's Daughter Destry Addresses Nepotism Claims After Ben Stiller Sparks Debate

Watch : Ben Stiller's Golden Globe Awards Date Was His Daughter

Steven Spielberg's daughter is weighing in on a debate about nepotism that was spurred by her short film.

On Tuesday, July 27, Deadline reported that actor Hooper Penn, son of Sean Penn, had joined the cast of upcoming short film The Rightway. The project, which soon starts production in New York, is directed by Destry Spielberg, the 24-year-old daughter of the legendary Oscar-winning filmmaker, and written by Owen King, son of Stephen King.

Film producer and The Black List founder Franklin Leonard responded to a tweet announcing the film by quipping, "Hollywood's a meritocracy, right?" Franklin was making a point about the numerous individuals involved in the film having familial connections in the industry, and he has previously been vocal about the ways in which the Hollywood system tends to keep underrepresented groups from getting work, particularly behind the camera.

His tweet led Ben Stiller, whose late parents Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara were both prominent performers, to chime in with, "Too easy @franklinleonard. People, working, creating. Everyone has their path. Wish them all the best."