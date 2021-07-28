Watch Tyler Cameron Profess His Love for Girlfriend Camila Kendra

Watch : Tyler Cameron Says Chris Harrison Is at Peace With "Bachelor" Exit

Tyler Cameron is an open book when it comes to his love life.

The You Deserve Better author revealed just how much he adores model girlfriend Camila Kendra during the After Show of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live.

"She said I love you and then I came later," Tyler said on July 27. "It's always better to come second...I wanted to say it [earlier] but I was still scared. I knew I loved her."

Host Andy Cohen got Tyler to reveal more details about saying those three little words. "It was a moment of just like, pure...It just came out," Tyler continued. "It was not the way I expected it, but it was beautiful."

The Bachelor Nation alum first made headlines with influencer Camila in January 2021. A source previously told E! News that the couple is "inseparable" and that Tyler can "finally feels he can commit to a relationship."

Tyler's past high-profile romances with former Bachelorette Hannah Brown and supermodel Gigi Hadid propelled Tyler to Internet boyfriend status, but it seems he has officially settled down with Camila after being linked to other up-and-coming models including Ireland Borba, Elizabeth Turner and Jilissa Ann Zoltko.