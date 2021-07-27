2020 Tokyo OlympicsKardashiansShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

American Horror Story: Double Feature Teaser Has Some Aliens For You

American Horror Story: Double Feature's newest teaser features aliens and vampires fighting/kissing in a desert. It premieres Aug. 25 on FX.

Get ready for some serious spooking. 

American Horror Story is on its way back with a real bang, following up its anthology spinoff with not just one but two doses of terror in American Horror Story: Double Feature. A new teaser for the season doesn't give away too much, but it does give us some new imagery to add to our nightmares for our month of waiting. 

The just-released footage reveals that part one of the season will be called Red Tide, and involves a beach. Part two is called Death Valley, and appears to take place in—you guessed it—Death Valley, where temperatures recently reached a suitably terrifying 130 degrees Fahrenheit. We'd wonder if we were about to watch a season of AHS about climate change, if the teaser weren't also full of aliens. (Unless...did aliens cause climate change?) 

Because this is American Horror Story, there's a lot of weird teeth and saliva exchanging going on as aliens face off against...vampire mermaids? As usual, we can't tell you exactly what's going on here, but we just know that the arrival of a new season of AHS really does feel like nature is healing. 

Watch the trailer below!

Double Feature marks the AHS debut of Macaulay Culkin, who will star in the first installment and will apparently have some pretty crazy sex with Frances Conroy. For everything else we know about the new season, scroll down.

FX
The Premiere Date

On Thursday, June 3, FX confirmed that season 10 of American Horror Story will debut on August 25. As for the spinoff series, American Horror Stories? That series will be premiering on July 15 on FX on Hulu.

Jason Mendez/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Kaia Gerber's Debut

On March 23, 2021, Murphy announced that 19-year-old supermodel Kaia Gerber is joining the cast of American Horror Story season 10. There is no further info on her character or the extent of her role, but Murphy said he was excited to welcome her to the family.

Ryan Murphy/Instagram
American Horror Story: Double Feature

On March 19, 2021, Ryan Murphy revealed the title for the long-awaited 10th season of American Horror Story. It's called Double Feature, and it has a tagline: "Two horrifying stories, one season. One by the sea, one by the sand."

In a response to a fan on Instagram, Murphy explained a little further. "It means TWO SEASONS for the fans airing in one calendar year!" he said. "So double the viewing pleasure. One set by the sea (this cast already announced). A second by the sand (that cast announcement coming)." 

Leslie Grossman later weighed in on Twitter, explaining, "You guys. It's one season, two stories. Like a two-fer. Like 2 mini seasons. It's gonna be great." 

That means we're still waiting for a whole cast announcement! The location of Murphy's post was also set to Provincetown, Massachusetts, so it seems like we're headed to New England.

Ryan Murphy/Instagram
"Night Moves"

On March 11, 2021, Murphy shared this image with the caption "Night Moves." Spooky! 

Shutterstock; Getty Images
The Cast (Part 1)

One of the first things we knew about season 10 was its cast, which included a bunch of beloved returning players. On Feb. 26, 2020, Ryan Murphy announced that Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock and Denis O'Hare would all star, along with Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters. Frances Conroy was added later on, replacing Kathy Bates, who had to drop out due to health issues. Kaia Gerber and Spencer Novich will also be part of the cast. 

Of all the names initially announced, Macaulay Culkin was the one that turned the most heads. Now, it t urns out this is just the first cast. A whole other cast is still coming! 

FX
The Return of Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters

Paulson and Peters both took a their first AHS breaks for season nine, but will return for season 10. 

When asked if she'd be a series regular, Paulson said, "I should hope so!" Needless to say, she'll be one of the leads once again. 

Ryan Murphy/Instagram
Macaulay Culkin's "Crazy Erotic Sex"

In a May 2020 interview with E! News, Murphy explained how he got Culkin to sign on to play a "very, very great insane part." 

"I asked to speak to him on the phone and he said OK," Murphy said. "[When] I cast, I never let people read things, usually. I said, 'OK, here's the pitch.' And I told them the character and I told him he has crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates and does other things. And he paused and he goes, 'This sounds like the role I was born to play.' So, he signed up right then and there."

Unfortunately, Bates had to drop out, so the crazy, erotic sex will now be with Frances Conroy, though he appears to also be close to Grossman. The first set pic featured Grossman and Culkin decked out in furs on a beach. 

Ryan Murphy/Instagram
Meet Spencer Novich

In November 2020, Murphy shared a video to his Instagram of the audition that got artist and Cirque du Soleil performer Spencer Novich a gig in season 10. It is straight up terrifying, and it's almost shocking that this is Novich's first appearance in the series. 

Ryan Murphy/Instagram
The First Key Art

On March 10, 2020, Murphy shared this image with the caption, "Things are beginning to wash up on shore..." 

Ryan Murphy/Instagram
A Clue

Murphy shared this picture of a beach on May 27, 2020. All he wrote was, "American Horror Story. Clue." 

Ryan Murphy/Instagram
Another Clue

On August 28, Murphy announced that production was aiming for an October start date with this picture of some scary teeth. "And yes this is a clue," he wrote. That October start date did not end up happening. 

Ryan Murphy/Instagram
Sharper Teeth

In November, Murphy shared this key art with no caption. The teeth are sharper and more in focus, and someone appears to be getting a tongue tattoo. Sharp teeth, tongue tattoos and windy beaches aren't making a whole lot of sense yet, but we can't say we're not intrigued. 

American Horror Story: Double Feature premieres Aug. 25 on FX.

